April Cushman Comes to the Park Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



April Cushman is setting the country music world on fire. April takes The Park Theatre performing arts center Eppes stage on Saturday, May 25 at 6:30 pm.

Named a top 10 emerging artist and songwriter by Tractor Supply and Grammy-winning and multi Academy of Country Music winning country artist, Lainey Wilson, New Hampshire native April is a vocal force in the Northeast. April was recently named for two years running, the 2022 & 2023 Country Act of the Year, by the New England Music Awards and continues to be a sought-after artist who pulls in hearts and ears with every performance. Commonly referred to as a "blend of Ashley McBryde with the storytelling of Lori McKenna", April finds inspiration in everyday to use as subjects for her music.

Carolyn Kruse of Boston’s country radio station 102.5FM says, “There is a real artistry in Cushman's music, and moxie in her soul. When she sings, there's no denying April is doing what she was meant to do…”

Tickets for April’s Park Theatre concert are $25 and all seats are reserved. Purchase by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. The concert begins at 7:30pm. Doors to the theatre open at 6pm with free live music in the theatre’s Lounge bar.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston, or 60 minutes from Worcester MA, Concord NH, or Manchester NH. Under one hour from Brattleboro, VT, Fitchburg, MA, or Gardner, MA.

Comments