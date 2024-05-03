Spotlight: MODERN WITCHES X BRAIN HEMINGWAY at The Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A LESBIAN WITCH accidentally summons the spirit of Virginia Woolf. A BLOCKED WRITER'S cruel inner voice is somehow Ernest Hemingway. YOU THE AUDIENCE have a fabulous time. In MODERN WITCHES, a struggling actress with cold feet abandons her queer fairytale rehearsal dinner to get a self-tape audition as Virginia Woolf off her chest. She hunkers down at the mystic shop where she charges candles for a living, and uses the magical ingredients around her to enhance her performance. As she breathes life into Woolf's words, she unwittingly weaves an incantaction, summoning a spectral intervention.

In award-nominated show BRAIN HEMINGWAY, a blocked writer with a looming deadline is haunted and harassed by the subject of her last theatrical flop, Ernest Hemingway. Hemingway bloviates and distracts, relishing every moment he is able to distract the writer from fulfilling her goals. Will the writer be able to move past this amalgamation of her bad reviews and self doubt? Or will Hemingway win and finally take over her brain for good?

MODERN WITCHES and BRAIN HEMINGWAY will start their limited engagement at The Players Theatre on May 2nd at 7:30pm with performances on Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm until May 19th. P

