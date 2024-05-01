Prescott Park Arts Festival Announces 2024 Performances For Camp ENCORE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prescott Park Arts Festival has announced performances for Camp ENCORE!, the Festival's beloved educational program. Camp ENCORE! serves 100+ kids ages 7-17 each summer where they gain valuable teamwork skills while cultivating a love for theater arts. Each session culminates with a fully staged public performance on the Festival's Wilcox Main Stage, helping to build confidence and community.

Katie Reis was the Festival's first in-house camp director, brought on in 2021. This shift in leadership ampliﬁed the Festival's approach to teaching and strengthened the overall emotional intelligence of the program while offering real, tangible experience in theatre. The results throughout the past four years have been such a success. The Arts Festival is thrilled to welcome Katie back to the leadership team of Camp ENCORE! helping with the transition to the new 2024 camp director, Cecilia Lomanno. Katie has been helping to hire camp counselors and will be a resource to Cecilia throughout the summer. Cecilia grew-up going to performances in Prescott Park and has been dancing and doing theatre all the while. She is now currently studying theatre arts and English literature at Drew University and looks forward to leading the Festival's youth theatre program this season.



“Having Cecilia join us as the new director of Camp ENCORE! is incredibly exciting. Her passion for theatre cultivated from her years attending performances at Prescott Park gives her a personally connected approach and understanding. As she pursues her degree at Drew University, we eagerly anticipate the fresh perspective and creative energy she'll bring to camp. We're thrilled to welcome her back to the park in this new role, where she'll undoubtedly make a lasting impact on our campers and the entire community." shared Prescott Park Arts Festival Executive Director, Courtney Perkins.



This season Camp ENCORE! will offer its three long-standing musical theatre sessions. New in 2024! The two-week teen session will include more of an intensive experience for its campers. This shift is a result of feedback from last season, the Arts Festival will be making the teen session more of an INTENSIVE this year. Campers will audition in person during the first week of camp while also learning key “offstage” tools of the trade through workshops like resume building, audition techniques, and self-marketing as performers. This is a great chance for teen campers to get an inside look at what it takes to be a performer in the musical theatre world both on and off the stage.

The goal of Camp ENCORE! is to make every camper feel included and valued in the show and at camp. In addition to learning the musical, campers will explore the art of theatre through games, improvisational activities, and masterclasses from local artists about some of the backstage and onstage specialties of the performing arts. Scholarships are available through the Arts Festival and our partnership with #areuin? a KEY Collective program. The KEY Collective's #areuin? card program gives kids from low-income families access to youth activities for free or at a reduced cost with no social stigma attached.

2024 Camp ENCORE! Performances

Shrek The Musical JR.

Public Performances July 6 and 7 at 11 am

Everyone's favorite ogre is back in this hilarious stage spectacle, based on the Oscar-winning smash hit film and outrageous Broadway musical.

Mary Poppins Jr.

Public Performances July 20 and 21 at 11 am

Your favorite practically perfect nanny takes center stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious adventure based on the award-winning Broadway musical and classic film.

Disney's Descendants: The Musical

Public Performances August 3 and 4 at 1 pm

You'll be #RottenToTheCore with Descendants the Musical!

In addition to Camp ENCORE!, Prescott Park Arts Festival offers its signature musical theatre production, which will be Legally Blonde The Musical, presented by Service Credit Union, the River House Restaurant Concert Series, and the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Movie Night Series. Tables in The Kane Company VIP Seating Area can be reserved for all of the Festival's series, in addition to limited blanket reservations, in front of the Wilcox Main Stage. The Best Seat in the House, sponsored by Key Auto Group, is a special seating area at the front of the VIP section that is available for reservation as well. Reservations for Camp ENCORE! performances will open to Season Passholders on Thursday, May 2 and to the general public on Tuesday, May 7.

2024 Season Passes are on sale now. Season Passholders get early access to reservations for all of the Arts Festival's series, including Camp ENCORE! performances.

Play Broadway Games