TUCK EVERLASTING Comes to The Colonial Theatre Stage Mother's Day Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What would you do if you could live forever? Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative's 2024 Colonial Series continues May 10-12 with the heartwarming musical Tuck Everlasting adapted from the book by Natalie Babbitt. 43 local performers directed by Bryan Halperin will bring this magical family-friendly story to the Lakes Region community.

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster (played by Maci Johnson, last year's Mary Lennox in The Secret Garden) is a sheltered child who sets out to explore the woods outside her home and meets the mysterious Tuck family - a family who decades earlier had stumbled upon a magical spring in the Foster's woods and became immortal. But they've discovered that immortality isn't all it's cracked up to be and face many problems of their own. When Winnie learns the secret of the spring, she and the Tucks have to grapple with their futures, all while hiding from the Man in the Yellow Suit who is searching for the spring for his own nefarious purposes.

Powerhouse's 2024 season is generously sponsored by The Platinum Group, Lavalley Middleton Building Supply, and Meredith Village Savings Bank. The Colonial Series is generously sponsored by Grappone Mazda and the Bank of New Hampshire. Tuck Everlasting is sponsored by the Laconia Daily Sun.

The cast of Tuck includes the 9-person "spirits of the spring" - a dance ensemble that represents the magic of the spring and shares beautiful choreography by Meg King throughout the production.

Says Bryan Halperin, "This show has some of the most beautiful dancing we've ever put on our stage with both the spirits of the spring and a 10-minute dance sequence at the climax of the play which will have the audience reaching for a Kleenex! The score is also filled with terrific songs sung with great skill and heart by our talented cast."

The Tuck Everlasting production team also features vocal direction by Chris Chiasson, stage management by Dana Gardner, props by Sherry Gardner, set design by Samantha Tutasi, costume design by Heather Vitale and Gay Bean, lights and sound by Tyler Soucy, and technical direction by Jim Scadova. The cast features many faces familiar to Powerhouse fans including Nikolai Fernandez, Asher Clark, Kenny Aber, and Caity Hicks as the Tuck family.

Tickets are on sale now via powerhousenh.org or coloniallaconia.com and range from $18-$24.

Play Broadway Games