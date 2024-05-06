Doris Kearns Goodwin Returns To WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, June 5, Doris Kearns Goodwin, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian, comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series to discuss her new book—and #1 New York Times bestseller—An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s.

Doris Kearns Goodwin, one of America's most beloved historians, artfully weaves together biography, memoir, and history in the emotional journey she and her husband, Dick Goodwin, embarked upon in the last years of his life as they sifted through more than three hundred boxes of letters, diaries, documents, and memorabilia that Dick had saved—an unparalleled personal time capsule of the 1960s.

The event starts at 7pm and includes a moderated literary conversation with NHPR's Rebecca Lavoie, Director of On Demand Audio.

About the Author:

Doris Kearns Goodwin's work for President Johnson inspired her career as a presidential historian. She is the author of Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream, the Pulitzer Prize-winning No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, the Lincoln Prize-winning Team of Rivals (in part the basis for Steven Spielberg's film Lincoln), and the Carnegie Medal-winning The Bully Pulpit, about the friendship between Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft. Her last book, Leadership: In Turbulent Times was the inspiration for the History Channel docuseries on Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and Franklin Roosevelt, which she executive produced.

Tickets:

The ticket package for Writers on a New England Stage: Doris Kearns Goodwin with AN UNFINISHED LOVE STORY on Wednesday, June 5, at 7pm is $18. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher (An Unfinished Love Story, $35 hardcover) is required. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street, in Portsmouth, NH.

About Writers on a New England Stage

This award-winning author series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated writers as Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Dan Brown, David McCullough, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, and Jodi Picoult, all on stage at The Music Hall's Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Each literary evening features an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with a New Hampshire Public Radio host. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Portions of these literary conversations are broadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio and available as a podcast on all podcast platforms.

