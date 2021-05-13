SONGS OF OLD NEW HAMPSHIRE to be Presented by Pontine Theatre

Thanks to funding from New Hampshire Humanities, Pontine Theatre will present Songs of Old New Hampshire with Jeff Warner on Wednesday June 2 at 7pm. The FREE program will be available online only over the Zoom platform. To reserve your virtual seat send an email including your street address to info@pontine.org. For information: www.pontine.org / 603-436-6660.

Drawing on the repertoire of traditional singer Lena Bourne Fish (1873-1945) of Jaffrey and Temple, New Hampshire, Jeff Warner offers the songs and stories that, in the words of Carl Sandburg, tell us "where we came from and what brought us along." These ballads, love songs and comic pieces, reveal the experiences and emotions of daily life in the days before movies, sound recordings and, for some, books. Songs from the lumber camps, the decks of sailing ships, the textile mills, and the war between the sexes offer views of pre-industrial New England and a chance to hear living artifacts from the 18th and 19th centuries.

Jeff Warner accompanies his songs on concertina, banjo, guitar, and several pocket instruments, such as bones and spoons. He is a Folklorist and Community Scholar for the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and was a 2007 State Arts Council Fellow. He has toured nationally for the Smithsonian Institution and has recorded for Flying Fish, Rounder Records and other labels.