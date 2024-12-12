Review: THE NUTCRACKER at Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Seacoast Repertory Theatre's production of "The Nutcracker" is a delightful reimagining of the classic ballet that creates a very different holiday magic.

The story follows Clara (Samaya Sabera), a young girl who receives a nutcracker from her godfather, Drosselmeyer (Tobin Moss). On Christmas Eve, the Nutcracker (Jacob Duby) comes to life and transforms into a prince (Nick LaPenn), leading Clara on a thrilling adventure. Together, they battle the mischievous Mouse King (Grady McCormick) and his army, showcasing the bravery and courage of Clara.

The show features the well known numbers, "Waltz of the Flowers," "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," and "Sugar Plum Fairy and Her Prince," to satisfy the purists of the ballet.

According to artistic director, Alyssa Dumas, the show was created using traditional elements of the well known ballet, but with expanded elements to update the piece.

“We secured the rights to all the musical numbers to create a mix of musical styles.”

The production seamlessly blends the classic tale with modern elements, creating a unique and engaging experience. One of the highlights of the production is the diverse musical score, which combines Tchaikovsky's iconic melodies from traditional and non-traditional recordings with the likes of soulful arrangements of Duke Ellington, elements of modern swing and even a dazzling tap number that electrifies the production. The show is an exceptional balance of the traditional story with all of its elegant ballet numbers along with updated twists and turns that create lots of fun moments.

Performances showcase the exceptional talents of The Teen Rep Company at Seacoast, the innovative choreography of RISE Dance Company, the acrobatic artistry of Full-Time Fools (masters of the cyr wheel, a large spinning acrobatic wonder, and the hanging tissu acrobatic ring), as well as the rhythmic mastery of Gwynnethe Grooves (who does amazing things with hula hoops). The performance throws in a touch of the classic Andy Williams television Christmas shows with vocals performed by Sean Mullaney on a rocking guitar and Alexandra Mullaney at her sparkling best.

The choreography, a collaboration between various dance companies, is both graceful and energetic, showcasing the talents of the young performers. Shaina Schwartz at the helm as director and choreographer continues to show her remarkable abilities in this show as she does with the musical “Cats” running concurrently at the Rep. (There are many other choreographers working on this production too.) She does some fancy tap dancing, herself, with fellow performers Alycia Frost and up and coming Rep star, Sean Armstrong Verre in a number called “Sugar and Spice.” (They make it look so easy to do!) It is great when a choreographer takes the stage in a number of two.

And speaking of stars, Jacob Duby, is dancing perfection as the Nutcracker. He clearly has ballet experience that dazzles in the very challenging role he undertakes. (He is also a powerful force in the Rep’s production of “Cats.”) He and Sabera create the magic that is so much a part of the classic Nutcracker story personified through dance.

The costumes and set design are visually stunning, transporting the audience to a magical world of snow and sweets. There’s simple staging that serves the purposes of this show and the concurrent “Cats” production including an oversized Christmas tree center stage and multilevel platforms to keep engaging motion in the show.

The combination of classic storytelling, contemporary flair, and talented performers makes this production a must-see for audiences of all ages. (Yes, there’s enough action to hold the attention of event the youngest of audience members.) I commend Seacoast for involving a wide range of performers that make this show more like a Christmas cabaret performance of the Nutcracker rather than the traditional dance piece that can become quite routine.

