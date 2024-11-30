Review: PAULA POUNDSTONE at Jonathan's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paula Poundstone, a master of observational humor and quick wit, took the stage with her signature disarming charm and outrageously oversized zoot suit at Jonathan’s, in Ogunquit, one of her regular New England performance locations on Friday evening.

With a stand-up career that began some 45 years ago, Poundstone continues to be a fixture in the comedy world with a vigorous touring schedule. She regularly plays theaters across the country, hosts a weekly comedy podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” and is a regular panelist on NPR’s “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me.”

Audiences may also know her from her several HBO specials and two television series, both entitled The Paula Poundstone Show. Some might even remember her as a panelist on the TV game show, “Hollywood Squares.”

Unlike other comics that thrive on playing larger theaters and venues, Poundstone is at her best in an intimate setting like Jonathan’s. Her set was a whirlwind of anecdotes, musings on everyday life, and sharp social commentary. (The latter, a distraction for some audience members, as she often professes her dislike for the upcoming Trump presidency, takes jabs at JD Vance, and clearly demonstrates a more liberal, left-wing view of the world.)

But for the most part, Poundstone's ability to find humor in the most mundane situations is a testament to her talent and unique perspective. In the Ogunquit performance, she created comic genius from an array of subjects including pets, parenting (she has been a foster parent for many kids and adopted three children of her own), travel, her childhood (Born in Alabama and growing up in Sudbury, Massachusetts) or her musings of everyday life.

Her quick wit can take a seemingly insignificant item and turn it into fertile comic fodder. She noticed that the stage at Jonathan’s had a seasonal Fall theme including a couple of bales of hay to add ambiance to the room.

“Did they put these here just for my performance?,” she asked, as she queried staff in the room to explain how they got there. From that impromptu one-liner, Poundstone made references to the hay throughout the evening, always bringing raucous laughter. The bit reached its height as she finally feigned tears and pronounced, “I’m allergic to hay.”

While she obviously has prepared comedy bits set for her show, Poundstone shines when she grasps on to whatever random thoughts come her way usually in a conversational tone with the audience.

She asked one unsuspecting audience member what he did for a living. “I’m a millwright,” he said. “What do you mill? Grain?,” she replied. From there, and in the course of the next ten minutes or so, she discovered that the millwright installs machinery, most recently an envelope folding machine in a nearby prison. Bit by bit, she dissected the story with jokes about his job title, the wonders of an envelope-folding machine, and the challenges of installing a piece of machinery in a prison. From one simple question to an audience member, she magically built a routine that had the audience roaring.

Another ongoing bit appeared when she asked a few audience members what they did for work and a string of them said, “I’m retired.” “Were you retired or fired?, was her jabbing reply.

Poundstone's delivery was effortlessly engaging, her natural warmth and spontaneity creating a connection with the audience. She interacted with the crowd, drawing them into the conversation and making everyone feel like they were part of the show.

As her two-hour show came to an end, she exited the room walking through the audience and joyously posing for photos, signing autographs, and freely giving hugs.

Poundstone’s success is enduring witnessed by a rousing sold-out crowd that relished just about every gag that she said. (While some comedians run “hit or miss” in their routines, Poundstone’s percentage of perfectly placed bits is extremely high.)

Poundstone’s comic brilliance created an unforgettable evening of laughter and pure fun. Whether you're a long-time fan of Poundstone or new to her work, she is sure to leave you thoroughly entertained.

A side note about the venue at Jonathan’s. If you go for a full meal dining experience before the show, leave plenty of time- say two hours- for the meal. The restaurant gets busy and it took nearly an hour-long wait for our meals to arrive at just about 15 minutes before show time.

