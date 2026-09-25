Pontine Theatre Presents THOREAU'S WALDEN
The production will be led by guest artist, Bill George.
Portsmouth NH's Pontine Theatre presents guest artist, Bill George, in his solo performance of Thoreau's WALDEN. Performances take place at Pontine Theatre's Plains Schoolhouse theatre located at #1 Plains Avenue in Portsmouth NH. Free parking is available onsite. Shows are scheduled for Friday 2 October, Saturday 3 October & Sunday 4 October @2pm. Tickets may be purchased at Pontine's website, www.pontine.org. For further information, contact Pontine at 603-436-6660.
Guest Artist, Bill George, is the founder of Pennsylvania's Touchstone Theatre and Kingfisher Theatre. He received the coveted Fringe First Award for outstanding new works at Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. His original production features Henry David Thoreau's text mounted in a frame of gestural simplicity and direct address.
This is the story of an innocent soul, troubled by his times, who retreats to the woods to understand the full meaning of life and to test the validity of the many assumptions about living that society takes for granted. While there he experiences adventures and natural encounters, and slowly comes to understand the ultimate frustration, joy and necessity of the individual's quest for meaning.
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