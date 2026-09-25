Pontine Theatre Presents THOREAU'S WALDEN

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Portsmouth NH's Pontine Theatre presents guest artist, Bill George, in his solo performance of Thoreau's WALDEN. Performances take place at Pontine Theatre's Plains Schoolhouse theatre located at #1 Plains Avenue in Portsmouth NH. Free parking is available onsite. Shows are scheduled for Friday 2 October, Saturday 3 October & Sunday 4 October @2pm. Tickets may be purchased at Pontine's website, www.pontine.org. For further information, contact Pontine at 603-436-6660.

Guest Artist, Bill George, is the founder of Pennsylvania's Touchstone Theatre and Kingfisher Theatre. He received the coveted Fringe First Award for outstanding new works at Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. His original production features Henry David Thoreau's text mounted in a frame of gestural simplicity and direct address.

This is the story of an innocent soul, troubled by his times, who retreats to the woods to understand the full meaning of life and to test the validity of the many assumptions about living that society takes for granted. While there he experiences adventures and natural encounters, and slowly comes to understand the ultimate frustration, joy and necessity of the individual's quest for meaning.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 07 Hrs 19 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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