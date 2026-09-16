MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to be Presented at Weathervane Theatre

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Weathervane Theatre will present Shakespeare's original rom-com, Much Ado About Nothing. Claudio and Hero love each other. Benedick and Beatrice loathe each other-or do they? As the young lovers conspire to play matchmaker for Shakespeare's finest verbal sparring partners, life gets complicated as they all become mixed up in a series of mishaps, mistakes, and misunderstandings. Bursting with wordplay, music, and mischief, this timeless battle of wits proves that love is anything but simple in this timeless romantic comedy.

Much Ado About Nothing is directed and adapted by Nathaniel P. Claridad, who returns to the Weathervane after assistant directing Broadway's Tony-winning revival of Ragtime. Returning for his sixth season, Claridad's previous Weathervane credits include Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Class Act, and Buyer and Cellar.

The cast of Much Ado About Nothing features Tyne Dougherty (Beatrice), Shai Vaknine (Benedick), Carrie Greenberg (Leonato/Watch), Max Desantis (Don Pedro/Verges), Chloe Mendoza Smith (Hero), Kolter James Erickson (Claudio), Margaux Marak (Don John/Conrad), Lew Whitener (Dogberry/Musician), Dani Barrett (Margaret/Sexton), and Jeremy Lloyd (Borachio/Friar Francis).

Much Ado About Nothing features design by Cass Burgess (properties) and Jeremy Baldauf (sound and lighting), with design supervision by Rien Schlecht. Additional creative team: Phil Burns (music consultant), Margaux Marak (choreography), Hannah Showalter (wardrobe supervisor), Passion Shaffer (production stage manager), Egypt Dixon, Sam Powers, Rien Schlecht, Hannah Showalter, Aasrith Veerapaneni (assistant stage management), Kaitlyn Lied (technical direction), Christa LeBlanc (scenic charge), and Jeremy Baldauf (production management).

A mainstage special event, Much Ado About Nothing plays at the Weathervane for three performances only-Tuesday, September 15 at 7 PM, Sunday, October 4 at 2 PM, and Friday, October 9 at 7 PM.

Much Ado About Nothing kicks off Weathervane's brand new Shakespeare in the Schools initiative. In addition to performing at the Weathervane, this production also tours to schools in Lisbon, Warren Village, and Lyndon to make theatre more accessible to the next generation.

Much Ado About Nothing runs 90 minutes without an intermission. Single tickets for Much Ado About Nothing are available for purchase at weathervanenh.org or by calling 603-837-9322. As this is a mainstage special event, subscriptions cannot be redeemed on this title. Group rates are available for parties of 15 or more. Contact info@weathervanenh.org for more information. Much Ado About Nothing is sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire and Mascoma Bank.

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