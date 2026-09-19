PAPERBOY World Premiere To Be Presented By Weathervane Theatre

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Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and New Hampshire's award-winning Weathervane Theatre is set to present the world premiere of PAPERBOY, based on the Newbery Award-winning novel by Vince Vawter. It was previously workshopped at the Manhattan School of Music.

Set in 1959 Memphis, this vibrant adaptation of Vince Vawter's Newbery Award-winning novel follows an 11-year-old boy who struggles with a stutter and unexpectedly finds his voice while covering a friend's newspaper route. Along the way, a cast of unforgettable characters challenges him to see the world-and himself-differently. Featuring an electrifying score that blends Rockabilly, Memphis blues, and classic Broadway sounds, PAPERBOY is a heartfelt coming-of-age musical about communication, courage, and discovering the power of self-acceptance.

Based on his own childhood, Vawter is excited for this theatrical adaptation and hopes audiences learn that stuttering is never cured, but overcome.

PAPERBOY is the second world premiere of Weathervane's 61st season.

'New work is a cornerstone of my personal mission,' said Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini, 'and I am thrilled to be able to use Weathervane's platform to elevate important stories and exciting new voices.'

PAPERBOY features a book co-written by Vawter, Emily Loesser, and Don Stephenson with music by Jim Wann (PUMP BOYS & DINETTES) and David Shenton and lyrics by Jim Wann. Additional music arrangements by Noah Huseman.

PAPERBOY is directed by Stephenson (TITANIC) with choreography by Alex Sanchez (PARADISE SQUARE) and music directed by Noah Huseman. It features design by Jeremy Baldauf (lighting and sound), Cass Burgess (properties), Chris Payne (projections), and Rien Schlecht (set and costumes). Additional creative team: Phil Burns (associate music direction), Sam Powers (production stage manager), Egypt Dixon, Passion Shaffer, Rien Schlecht, Hannah Showalter (assistant stage management), Kaitlyn Lied (technical direction), Christa LeBlanc (scenic charge), and Jeremy Baldauf (production management).

Leading the cast of PAPERBOY is Kolter James Erickson as Paperboy, joined by Robert H. Fowler (THE PRODUCERS) as Mr. Spiro and Becca Ayers (1776) as Mrs. Worthington. Also in the cast: Jacob A. Butler (Father), Marisa Kirby (Mother), Lew Whitener (RT), Jewell Noel (Rain), Isiah Bostic (Troy), Jorge Donoso (Willie), Max Desantis (Carrier), and Tyne Dougherty (Carrier).

Performing in alternating repertory, PAPERBOY opened September 17 and runs in alternating repertory through October 3, 2026. Special events for PAPERBOY include a talkback following the September 27th performance with Vince Vawter, Paperboy novelist, and Jim Wann, PAPERBOY composer, where the audience can ask questions and hear insights, ideas, and themes behind the production. Courtney Vashaw will moderate the talkback, held in collaboration with the Whitefield Public Library.

Single tickets for PAPERBOY are available for purchase at weathervanenh.org or by calling 603-837-9322. Group rates are available for parties of 15 or more. Contact info@weathervanenh.org for more information. PAPERBOY is sponsored by New England Wire Technologies.

Weathervane's 61st season runs now through October 11. Additional Season 61 productions include GLOCK 17., MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and ANYTHING GOES. Single tickets are now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 61 tickets start at $19.

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