Park Theatre Reveals Grand Prize Winners Of The 2025 NEW ENGLAND ANIMATION FESTIVAL

The Park Theatre has announced the Grand Prize winners of the 2025 New England Animation Festival, presented Saturday evening by Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre. The awards capped a festival celebrating outstanding animated storytelling from across the region and around the world.

Grand Prize Winners

In the New England filmmaker category, the Grand Prize was awarded to Dogs of Bishkek, directed by Viktor Niksdorf of Marblehead, Massachusetts. The film follows a young boy named Sasha who, on his way home from the market, is stalked by the fearsome monster dog of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on a foggy winter night. Judges praised the film’s evocative atmosphere and distinctive storytelling.

In the global filmmaker category, the top honor went to Madame Yvette, an animated short from France directed by Camille Gournay, Laetitia Merleni, Loup Vial, and Léa Lacombe. The film tells the story of Yvette, a slightly bitter elderly woman embarking on a not-so-ordinary train journey aided by Elios, a devoted conductor. The piece was recognized for its artistic vision and emotional depth.

Festival Overview

This year’s festival drew an impressive 865 film submissions, reflecting a wide range of creativity and innovation in animation. “The judges had a very difficult process to narrow it down to the two winners,” said Steve Jackson. “The talent is so remarkable—regionally and around the globe.”

The Audience Award in both categories also went to the same winners: Dogs of Bishkek (New England) and Madame Yvette (Global).

The Park Theatre, located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, is a performing arts center and cinema just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.