Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

1
Photos: First Look at Andrew Pinard's DISCOVERING MAGIC at The Hatbox

Absolutely Magic will present Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at the Hatbox Theatre on select evenings through August 2024. Check out photos here!

2
Comedian-Actor Lenny Clarke Performs Live At The Park Theatre On September 16

Legendary comedian and actor Lenny Clarke performs on the Eppes stage at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Saturday, September 16 at 8 pm.

3
Artist Frida Kahlo Documentary Comes To The Park Theatre

  The Park Theatre's Exhibition on Screen Series continues with Frida Kahlo. The documentary about the iconic artist screens on Wednesday, September 13, at 1:30 pm.

4
New Documentary About Indigenous Peoples Fight Over Seized Sacred Land Screens at Park Theatre

A new documentary film chronicling the United States government’s forced removal of Indigenous Peoples from their sacred Black Hills— Lakota Nation vs. United States will screen at Jaffrey's Park Theatre starting this Friday, September 8 at 7:00 pm and continue through September 12.

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
