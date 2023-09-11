Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
|The Groundhog's Day
New Hampshire Theatre Project (1/27-2/04)
|Flushed!
New Hampshire Theatre Project (8/03-8/03)
|Exhibitions on Screen: David Hockney
The Park Theatre (10/11-10/11)
|Ruth Stone's Vast Library of the Female Mind
The Park Theatre (10/08-10/08)
|Once Upon A Stone Age
New Hampshire Theatre Project (7/20-7/20)
|Carlos: The Santana Journey
The Park Theatre (9/23-9/27)
|9 to 5
New Hampshire Theatre Project (7/19-7/28)
|Children of Eden
New Hampshire Theatre Project (3/15-3/24)
|Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit & friends - 2pm show just added!
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
