New London Barn Playhouse Announces The Fleming Center for Artistic Development

The new Center for Artistic Development at the New London Barn Playhouse will be known as The Fleming Center due to the generous donation of Nancy Fleming and her family. The Fleming Center is being built as part of a multi-phase construction project.

"Theater, music, and the arts have been a part of my life since childhood," said Nancy. "From the time my late husband Sam and I moved to the Sunapee region in 1985, going to the Barn Playhouse has been a constant. Early on we had seats in the first row of the balcony so our two boys could lean over and watch the musicians in the orchestra pit. I am thrilled to have our family participate in this campaign and have our name on the new center."

Construction on the Fleming Center began in April and is planned to be completed by the fall of 2021. The lower level of the new building features a new scene shop, while the upper level will be an education and rehearsal space.

"On behalf of the community we are excited and very grateful to Nancy and her family for the Fleming Center," said Keith Coughlin, Executive Artistic Director. "The Fleming Center for Artistic Development will be a transformational opportunity for us to expand the education work we do year-round. We will offer a variety of classes for youth and adults, in-school residencies, college preparation, behind-the-scenes discussions, and many other learning opportunities. We are thrilled to create new ways to engage with our wonderful community. This facility will allow us to strengthen our work as a regional resource for the arts and education."

The New London Barn Playhouse announced in February its Play A Part Campaign. Over 400 families and individuals have contributed so far to the campaign. "The outpouring of community support guarantees the Barn will begin its 90th year even stronger than ever," said Board President John Finck. "We are grateful for every gift."

The campaign helps fulfill the Barn's vision to be one of the most cherished and historic theaters in the country and the region's leading source for the full spectrum of theater education. Gifts to the campaign will help the New London Barn Playhouse continue to excel as a premier theater and solidify the Barn's presence for generations to come.

In addition to the Fleming Center, other phases of construction include the Barn, Red House, parking lot, and courtyard projects. Those projects include a porch expansion with theater level restrooms, a new elevator from the parking lot to the porch, a new courtyard for patron socializing, an expanded box office, new offices and conference room, additional dressing room space, and improved production work spaces.

The builder is Snow Building Construction, New London, NH and the architect is Banwell Architect, Lebanon, NH. The entire project is expected to be completed by spring 2022 in time for the summer season.

For further information regarding the Play A Part Campaign please visit www.playapartbarncampaign.org.