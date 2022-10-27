New London Barn Playhouse Announces New Board Members And Officers

The board of Directors of the New London Barn Playhouse have appointed three new members to the board as well as new officers.

New Director Douglas Kerr is from Grantham, New Hampshire and has enjoyed coming to the New London Barn Playhouse for many years. A graduate of St. Lawrence University and Kellogg School of Business, Northwestern University, Douglas is the president of Investmark Advisory Group since 2014. Before then, he was the president of Kerr & Company from 2000 to 2014, President of American Direct from 1991 to 2000, and the AVP of General Reinsurance from 1987-1991. Douglas has also served on the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Catalyst Endowment Steering Committee, Professional Advisory Committee as well as a board member and chair for the Summerwind Performing Arts Center.

"What a great organization that touches so many people in such a positive way! I look forward to being a good steward as a member of the board and helping the Barn to thrive and grow as a center of artistic excellence in New England," Kerr said.

Also joining the board of Directors is Åsa Fanelli is the Founder and Chief Strategist of IdeaLift Group, a boutique strategic consulting firm specializing in leadership development and mindfulness-based emotional intelligence programs for leaders and teams. Her passion is to support the growth of more effective, compassionate leaders and collaborative and engaged teams to increase overall performance and wellbeing in life and at work. She is an experienced facilitator and coach for programs that develop mental and emotional

skills to improve stress management, emotional agility, resilience, communication and prevent burnout. Asa has a bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management and Economics from University of Stockholm. She is a Swedish citizen who grew up in Asia, Africa, and Europe. She currently resides in Newton, MA with her husband Rufus.

"The Barn Playhouse has been a huge part of my summer life since 2003, and part of my extended family's summer life since the 1960s. I am honored and excited to join the board of Directors to support the continued growth and success of the New London Barn Playhouse," Fanelli said.

The third new addition to the board of Directors is Sunapee resident William McLaughlin. Willi was born and raised in western Massachusetts and has been coming to the Sunapee area since the 1950s. He graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in zoology. He then received his MS and MD at the Wayne State University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at the University of Massachusetts Program in Ob/Gyn. He spent 40 years in private and academic medicine seeing patients in the Worcester, Mass area. He was an Assistant Professor at the University of Massachusetts T. H. Chan Medical School. He was and continues to serve on the Admissions Committee to the UMass T. H. Chan School of Medicine. He has served as a former overseer at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He and his wife, Anne, who is also a physician, currently live on Brown's Hill in Sunapee. Their two children Ryan and Meghan are frequently in the Sunapee area where Meghan is very active in the New England Healing Sports Association at Mount Sunapee. Their 2 year old granddaughter, Lillian, has taken to skiing and swimming and will continue the family commitment to the Sunapee area.

"Having first attended performances as a young teenager, I have always held the Barn in special regard. I am excited to have the opportunity to engage with staff and the board to enhance the mission of this unique community asset," McLaughlin said.

Newly appointed president Maggie Ford says the board is thrilled to welcome these members.

"The Barn Playhouse is on the threshold of a new season - year-around theatrical education and performances for all ages. It's going to be an exciting time to be a part of the "new Barn Playhouse," Ford said.

The thirteen-member board also accepted four new changes to its Executive Committee in October: Maggie Ford of New London was named President of the board, Janet Miller Haines of New London will serve as

Vice-President to the board, Kevin O'Leary of New London was named Secretary of the board, and Jim Prevo of Sunapee will serve as Treasurer.

The board now has 13 directors also including David Bashaw, Newbury, Dusty Hoyt, New London, Kim Packard, New London, Jackie Nowicki, Wilmot, Tom Stark, New London, and Harry Tether, Sunapee. Wynne DeMille remains Director Emerita. The board works closely with the senior staff team, which includes Keith Coughlin, Executive Artistic Director, Elliott Cunningham, Managing Director, Jody Cooper-Rubin, Director of Development, Abby Peel, Director of Sales and Marketing, Beth Perregaux, Business Manager, and Sage Tokach, Director of Education.