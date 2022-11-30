New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents Jennifer Munro In A CHRISTMAS CAROL

New Hampshire Theatre Project continues the 2022-23 MainStage season with Jennifer Munro in A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. A native of Great Britain, Jennifer Munro, an award-winning storyteller, actor, and author, brings Scrooge, the Cratchits, and the Fezziwigs vibrantly to life in her dramatic, and thoroughly English, interpretation of Dickens' literary classic.

Enjoy this tale of heartbreak, redemption, and joy, as Dickens intended it: on a bare stage with just the power of the human voice to capture hearts and imaginations. As he created the story, Dickens says he wept over, laughed over, and wept over it again - and you will, too. This program is recommended for ages 12 and up.

New Hampshire Theatre Project's 2022-23 Season Theme is Legacy and Transformation: What do we leave behind? "The classic story of how Ebenezer Scrooge healed his wounded heart one Christmas Eve," says NHTP Executive Director Genevieve Aichele, " embodies our season theme profoundly. Will we leave behind bitterness and hate, or will we choose a legacy of love and joy?"

Jennifer Munro fell in love with the spoken word as a child growing up in a large working class family in the industrial Midlands in England. Every Sunday, a cast of rogues, ne'er-do-wells, raconteurs, and heroes gathered around the family's old wooden table to tell stories, share secrets, and gossip. Their tales are the inspiration for Jennifer's extensive repertoire of stories. Poignant, funny, and profoundly moving, they are carefully crafted narratives that resonate with the frailty and courage of the human spirit. However, what really sets Jennifer's stories apart is the precision of her language and vividly drawn images. Greg Weiss, storyteller and actor, said her work takes [us] to that place, just beyond the watchful, if not winking, eye of authority and introduces an assortment of characters, some endearing, some dangerous, all captivating . . . Her language transports us to locales and circumstances that would be familiar to Dickens, Twain, and even J.K. Rowling."

Now residing in Connecticut, she has been working as a professional storyteller for more than twenty-five years, garnering numerous awards: the National Storytelling Network's prestigious Circle of Excellence Award, winner in Storytelling World Magazine for her three recordings and short story collection, Aunty Lily and other Delightfully Perverse Stories. She has been featured at major festivals across the nation, most notably the National Storytelling Festival, TN, and the Timpanogos Festival, UT.

Tickets for live performances are $30 general admission, $26 students, seniors, veterans. Tickets for the Sunday, December 11 livestream performance are $20. Full information is at www.nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow.