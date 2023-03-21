Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nashua Center For The Arts Set To Open In April 2023 With Concerts And Events Scheduled Into Fall

Nashua Center for the Arts is located at 201 Main Street, Nashua, NH. 

Mar. 21, 2023  
The Nashua Center for the Arts, a brand new state-of-the-art performing arts venue in downtown Nashua, NH will open its doors to the public next month with over 20 concerts and shows on the schedule with more to come.

Peter Lally, President of Spectacle Management, which has been contracted by the city to manage the venue, is excited about the opportunities ahead for the new venue. "The Nashua Center for Arts will serve as the premier venue in the region for entertainment including concerts, plays, musicals, and family performances. We're looking forward to hosting the 100th Anniversary concert for Symphony New Hampshire later in April, and the impressive line-up of artists and productions committed to playing this beautiful new space."

In addition to Symphony New Hampshire, Spectacle Live has already announced concerts with noted musicians Suzanne Vega, Boz Scaggs, Pat Metheny, Jake Shimabukuro, Menopause the Musical, Safe Haven Ballet's production of Beauty and the Beast and more. The complete schedule of announced shows can be found at nashuacenterforthearts.com.

The centerpiece of the Nashua Center for the Arts is The Bank of America Theater. Designed by Boston-based ICON Architecture, the $25million project is home to a 750 seat multi-purpose performing arts venue. In addition to 350 seats on the mezzanine and partiere levels, the auditorium features 400 telescopic seats in the orchestra which retract into the wall, creating a space that can accommodate up to 1000 people for standing events, or 250 for banquet functions.

"The Nashua Center for the Arts will enrich what is already here," declared Mayor Jim Donchess. "This completely changes the nature of Nashua's downtown. It's Visible. Vivid. Vibrant. The Center will attract audiences to Nashua, entice residents to our downtown core, and enhance Nashua's standing as the creative community within the region."

Planning for The Nashua Center for the Arts began in 2015 under former Mayor Donalee Lozeau and then president of the Board of Aldermen Brian McCarthy. The facility is owned by the city and supported by Nashua Community Arts. Richard Lannan, President of Nashua Community Arts noted that McCarthy, who died in 2018, "loved the city, and he loved our downtown. Brian would be thrilled that we're opening the doors on this beautiful addition to Downtown Nashua."

Lally expects "Between 130 and 200 days of use per year, attracting 70,000 people to Nashua's downtown by year three of operations. The flexibility of the space is key to this high usage rate. We'll be able to host a small theater-in-the-round performance one night, a nonprofit organization's annual gala the next, and a nationally touring musician the next."

On Saturday April 1, 2023, at 10:30am, the Center will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor Donchess, NCA President Richard Lannan, Spectacle Management's Peter Lally and other dignitaries will be on-hand to officially open the city's newest cultural attraction..

The first performance on the Nashua Center for the Arts stage will be a showcase of the New Hampshire's rich and vibrant performing arts community, titled Nashua Celebration of the Arts on April 1. MC'd by WMUR's Sean McDonald, the show will feature performances by a select line-up of Nashua arts organizations and performers including musicians from Symphony New Hampshire, Safe Haven Ballet, the Peacock Players, the Actor Singers, Ukestra, The Akwaaba Ensemble and Loce Jazz. Also scheduled are hometown performers Alan St. Louis, Ian Ethan Case, Wyn Doran, Ethan Kraus, and Fee the Evolutionist.

For program schedules, tickets, and additional information, visit Nashua Center for the Arts.

