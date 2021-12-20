NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY WITH BERNIE & LOUISE Announced At Jaffrey's Park Theatre

The Park Theatre will hold a night of great song and food on New Year's Eve. The evening features local favorites Bernie and Louise Watson. The party will go from 5pm to 7:30pm on December 31.

It will be an early New Year's party in The Park Theatre lobby and lounge. The night will include hot and cold hors d'oeuvres from Carolyn Edwards' Sunflowers Café, the next-door neighbor of the performing arts center. Longtime friends of the theatre, "Bernie & Louise," will provide the entertainment for dancing and listening. A cash bar will be open.

"Bernie and Louise have been fervent supporters of The Park Theatre for many years. They have performed for fundraising events, parties and concerts. Everyone remarks that they are the sweetest couple and beloved by all who watch them perform so beautifully. Their music evokes incredible memories for people. Combine that with Sunflowers Café and you have the perfect recipe for a grand New Year's Eve event," said CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre, Steve Jackson.

The debut of the new West Side Story film happens right after the party at 7:30pm in the theatre's Eppes Auditorium. Tickets for West Side Story can be purchased separately ($9/$8).

Tickets for the New Year's Eve Party with Bernie & Louise are $30 each and can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling the theatre's box office (603) 532-8888. Proof of vaccination and masks are mandatory at the theatre for all events. The theatre is located in downtown Jaffrey at 19 Main Street, just 90 minutes from Boston.

