Majestic Presents THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
Performances are on Friday, December 9 at 7pm, Saturday, December 10 at 2pm & 7pm and on Sunday, December 11 at 2pm.
The Majestic Theatre Presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!", with Book and Lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, Music and Lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner.
The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world-so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. There's not supposed to be biting or cigar-smoking in Bethlehem, and while these kids have never even heard the Christmas story, they definitely have rewrites! Soon everyone is calling for reluctant director Grace Bradley to cancel the whole thing. It's up to the Bradleys and the Reverend to help their community see the Christmas story and the Herdman kids through new eyes in this buoyant musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic.
Majestic's Best Christmas Pageant Ever is directed by Katie Gifford with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger and stars an ensemble cast of all ages.
Performances are on Friday, December 9 at 7pm, Saturday, December 10 at 2pm & 7pm and on Sunday, December 11 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House 29 West Broadway Derry. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above and $12 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 8, 2022
The Park Theatre will continue its tradition of presenting a free film in honor of Veterans Day. The year they will present the “Bob Hope 1969 USO Christmas Special” on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, at 12:30pm.
Park Theatre Announces Holiday Schedule Of Events
November 7, 2022
The Park Theatre will be humming throughout December with a wide variety of holiday events. They include concerts, two classic holiday movies, a filmed ballet as well as a stage play plus Santa live for the kiddies.
Pontine Theatre Performs Donald Hall's CHRISTMAS SNOW
November 3, 2022
Pontine Theatre pays tribute to New Hampshire’s beloved poet, Donald Hall, with an original two-actor staging of his story, Christmas Snow, which first appeared in The New Yorker in December 1964. Hall writes of his 1938 holiday trip to Eagle Pond Farm, his grandparents’ home in Wilmot, NH, when he was ten years old.
NH State Council On The Arts Awards $20,000 Grant To Opera North
November 2, 2022
Opera North applied for and won a Cultural Conservation Award ('moose plate' grant) through NHSCA to build an ADA-accessible restroom that will be available to disabled guests. staff and artists inside the historic Beaman Farmhouse adjacent to the company's performance 'big top' at Blow-Me-Down Farm.
Illusionist Ben Pratt Returns To Park Theatre in Jaffrey
October 31, 2022
udiences from around the country are amazed and thrilled by magician-illusionist-comedian Ben Pratt. From his “Houdini” style escape from a straight-jacket to his “how did he do that?” illusions, Mr. Pratt always delivers an engaging and memorable performance. By popular demand, Ben Pratt returns to The Park Theatre for a third time this Saturday, November 5. There is only one performance at 7:30pm.