Interview: Scott Bakula and Chelsea Field of MAN OF LA MANCHA at Peterborough Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A bit of Hollywood is gracing the stage in the upcoming production of the musical, “Man of La Mancha” playing at the Peterborough Players from August 14 to 25.

Scott Bakula will star as the lead character, Don Quixote joined by his wife, Chelsea Field, in the role of Aldonza.

Many folks know Bakula, as a stalwart of television having played Sam Beckett in the series “Quantum Leap,” Captain Jonathan Archer in “Star Trek: Enterprise” and as special agent Dwayne Cassius "King" Pride on “NCIS: New Orleans” among others.

But die hard Bakula fans that know that he is a Tony Award nominee for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Romance, Romance in 1988) an accomplished musician and vocalist, and is a four time Primetime Emmy Award nominee and a three time Golden Globe award nominee, winning the award once.

Field has an impressive list of film and TV credits best-known appearing in “NCIS: New Orleans” as Rita Devereaux, Bakula’s love interest in the show.

Bakula fans will also know that he appeared in a “Man of La Mancha” themed episode in one of his “Quantum Leap” jaunts in the series that ran from 1989 to 1993. In the episode, he must take on the lead role for an actor and he sang the musical’s signature tune, “Impossible Dream.”

“I started in theater in my first roles. It has been, and still is, my first love,” said Bakula in a phone interview with his wife from their Los Angeles home.

The connection that brings the couple to the Peterborough stage is a Hollywood laced one.

“I have been friends with Jimmy Whitemore, Jr, an actor and director who directed many episodes of “Quantum Leap,” said Bakula. “Jimmy’s father, James Whitemore Sr, (a Hollywood icon with a Golden Globe Award, a Grammy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, Tony Award, plus two Academy Award nominations) met his first wife while performing at the Peterborough Players, so Jimmy has a long-time connection there. He called me and said that the Peterborough Players were doing “Man of La Mancha” this summer and knowing how much I love the show, might I be interested in doing it.”

The bonus for Bakula was that his wife would take on the role of the feisty Aldonza in the production.

Bakula explains that he and Chelsea met with Charles Morey, from the Peterborough Players in New York while he was doing a show there.

“We met and talked a bit, sang a few songs and we decided that we might want to do this,” says Bakula.

In a press release from the theater, Morey says, “We are incredibly fortunate and pleased that Scott and Chelsea have joined us for “La Mancha.” It has been a project they have wanted to do together for years. I was tremendously impressed by not only their extraordinary talent but their passion for this show and their genuine desire to collaborate with the Peterborough Players on this wonderful piece of musical theater.”

The couple have previously appeared on stage in “Guys and Dolls” at the Hollywood Bowl, the musical “I Do, I Do” and in “Love Letters.” They’ve also done a stage reading of “Man of La Mancha.”

Field admits that she has never been to New Hampshire, but Bakula remembers that early in his career he performed in a straw-hat summer theater circuit that included the Lakewood Theater in Skowhegan, Maine, and another theater in New Hampshire.

“I can’t remember the name of the theater right now,” said Bakula, who fondly remembers the summer productions oftentimes performed in small communities in renovated barns. “I absolutely adore going to places like this.”

Field admits that it has been a while since she has appeared on stage, but she notes that unlike working in television, the concept is that you aren’t stopping when the show begins with live theater. She adds that you can never be “overprepared” for stage work.

The couple are looking forward to the challenges of the rehearsal process in mounting the show.

“I look forward to starting to play in the sandbox. This show, when done well, will be a powerful piece to be part of,” said Field. “Come and see the show because it is such a great piece and a beautiful story.”

“I enjoy the excitement and the creative experience,” said Bakula, noting that he looks forward to meeting the cast in New Hampshire. In a video clip shared online, the actor and his wife share that they are “absolutely can’t wait” for their experience in Peterborough.

The couple are looking forward to creating the positive message in the show especially expressed in the iconic number, “Impossible Dream.”

“There is beauty in a story where there is little hope,” adds Field, noting that it is particularly meaningful in some of our troubled times. “It is an inspiring story. [Audiences will] find very much hope in it.”

Summary of “Man of La Mancha”

“Man of La Mancha” is a musical that tells the story of Miguel de Cervantes, a 16th-century Spanish writer, imprisoned by the Inquisition. To protect his manuscript of Don Quixote, Cervantes proposes a trial where he will enact his story.

Within the confines of the prison, Cervantes transforms into Don Quixote, a delusional idealist who believes himself a knight errant on a quest to right wrongs. His loyal squire, Sancho Panza, is played by Cervantes' real-life servant.

Together, they embark on a fantastical journey filled with adventure, idealism, and disillusionment. Don Quixote encounters a world that often clashes with his noble intentions, and his unwavering belief in chivalry is tested at every turn.

The musical delves into themes of idealism, humanity, and the power of the human spirit. It explores the contrast between Don Quixote's lofty dreams and the harsh realities of the world, posing the question: Is it better to live in a world of illusions or to face the cold truth?

The show is renowned for its powerful score, including the iconic song "The Impossible Dream," and its exploration of the human condition.

To see a message from Scott and Chelsea: A Message from Scott Bakula and Chelsea Field (youtube.com)

To see the full cast: Man Of La Mancha (peterboroughplayers.org)

Comments