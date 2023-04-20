Feature: Seacoast Rep Opens New Studio

Photo caption: Brandon James and Ben Hart are co-executive artistic directors at the Seacoast Repertory Theater.
The Rep Studios, Seacoast Repertory Theatre's new performance art studio space, is officially open.
Brandon James, co-executive artistic director, says that the new addition is "such a gift."
That gift is a 5,000-square-foot rental space at 2800 Lafayette Road, made to fit the company's dream of a full-time, performing arts center. He said it "landed in our lap" just as the Rep had begun imagining a center as a future possibility.
"We thought it was a pipe dream, we were looking (for space) in Kittery, and Eliot, and thought we'd be lucky to find anything there," James said. "When we found exactly what we wanted here in town, we were very excited. ... This is now happening, today!"
The Rep Studios perfectly fits the needs of the theater. The Block Collaborative, its previous tenant, had completed extensive work on the business with three dance studios for multiple uses.
Studio B, the largest area, can accommodate a full-scale Rep main stage configuration for rehearsals including set pieces.
"There is a large lobby, a changing room, a small area designated as a vocal studio, and a self-taping studio, which will offer classes on how to record auditions," said Ben Hart, co-executive artistic director.
Studio B will also function as a 75-seat, black box theater for smaller staged production, play readings and other special entertainment events.
Future plans for the space also include youth workshops, classes, camps, and adult programming.
"It will be the home for our Portsmouth Academy of Performing Arts led by Shaina Schwartz, the new dean of the program," adds James, noting that there will be something for all ages in the community. "The new location allows for growth previously limited due to a lack of space."
For info, seacoastrep.org
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
The acclaimed documentary series about art and artists, EXHIBITION ON SCREEN, will debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on May 10 with Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition. The 8-part series will present one new documentary film each month, May through December on the second Wednesday of each month at 1:30pm. They will be screened in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.
In honor of Earth Day Weekend, The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will present the acclaimed new documentary film about wildfire this Sunday, April 23, at 4pm.
Dive In Productions will be presenting the high-octane comedic adventure, She Kills Monsters at the Hatbox Theatre from April 28-May14.
Prescott Park Arts Festival has announced the return of the 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Summer Kick-off, presented by Avery Insurance, on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.
It was his time growing up in the White Mountains of New Hampshire where Dan Marois “got the bug” for theater and entertainment. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Boston Univer... (read more about this author)
Previews: GHOST- THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre
April 20, 2023
Opening this Friday, April 21 with performances running through May 14, The Seacoast Repertory Theatre Presents: Ghost - The Musical, a spectacle of dance, special effects, and magic with its largest live orchestra to date.
Feature: Seacoast Rep Opens New Studio
April 20, 2023
The Rep Studios, Seacoast Repertory Theatre's new performance art studio space, is officially open.
Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET by Ogunquit Playhouse At The Music Hall
March 27, 2023
What did our critic think of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit Playhouse At The Music Hall? On December 4, 1956, at a time when their individual careers were on different trajectories, four musical legends gathered at Sun Record Studios in Memphis, Tennessee to record a few tunes. It would be the one and only time that the four musicians ever jammed together in a recording studio.
Review: PARADE Marches Into Seacoast Repertory Theatre
March 20, 2023
What did our critic think of PARADE MARCHES INTO SEACOAST REPERTORY THEATRE at Seacoast Repertory Theatre? Seacoast Repertory Theatre distinguishes itself once again with a bold choice of producing Parade, a dynamic musical production based on a true life story that tackles issues of antisemitism, mob mentality, and outright hate in the 1913 world of Atlanta, Georgia.
Review: MAN OF LA MANCHA at Seacoast Repertory Theatre
February 7, 2023
The Seacoast Repertory Theatre opens its 2023 season pushing its edge of creativity in a spellbinding performance of 'Man Of La Mancha,' a well-known musical launched in 1965. While keeping the bones of the original production, this one is an explosive reimagination that breaks the usual barriers of casting and staging.