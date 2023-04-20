Feature: Seacoast Rep Opens New Studio

Photo caption: Brandon James and Ben Hart are co-executive artistic directors at the Seacoast Repertory Theater.

The Rep Studios, Seacoast Repertory Theatre's new performance art studio space, is officially open.

Brandon James, co-executive artistic director, says that the new addition is "such a gift."

That gift is a 5,000-square-foot rental space at 2800 Lafayette Road, made to fit the company's dream of a full-time, performing arts center. He said it "landed in our lap" just as the Rep had begun imagining a center as a future possibility.

"We thought it was a pipe dream, we were looking (for space) in Kittery, and Eliot, and thought we'd be lucky to find anything there," James said. "When we found exactly what we wanted here in town, we were very excited. ... This is now happening, today!"

The Rep Studios perfectly fits the needs of the theater. The Block Collaborative, its previous tenant, had completed extensive work on the business with three dance studios for multiple uses.

Studio B, the largest area, can accommodate a full-scale Rep main stage configuration for rehearsals including set pieces.

"There is a large lobby, a changing room, a small area designated as a vocal studio, and a self-taping studio, which will offer classes on how to record auditions," said Ben Hart, co-executive artistic director.

Studio B will also function as a 75-seat, black box theater for smaller staged production, play readings and other special entertainment events.

Future plans for the space also include youth workshops, classes, camps, and adult programming.

"It will be the home for our Portsmouth Academy of Performing Arts led by Shaina Schwartz, the new dean of the program," adds James, noting that there will be something for all ages in the community. "The new location allows for growth previously limited due to a lack of space."

For info, seacoastrep.org