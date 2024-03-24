Review: GODSPELL at Rochester Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It was 1971 when both “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Godspell” hit the theatrical stage, both forever changing the course of musicals with its religious themes.

“Superstar” was grand and larger than life with soaring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. “Godspell” was lighter fare with simple storytelling mixed with ballads, quirky numbers, and semblances of rock filled tunes enrapturing the faithful.

By faithful I don’t necessarily mean adherents of the Christian faith, though they are certainly among the this show’s followers, but believers who thrive on this pop/rock phenomena.

The current production of “Godspell” at the Rochester Opera House is like no other you’ve experienced before. It keeps the basic premise of telling parables from the Gospel of Matthew one after the other with no particular plot line. Production wise, this show holds no stops. It goes all out with a grand staging of the music, with explosive vocals, high energy dancing, and an engaging balance between the comedy and drama found in the gospel.

Director, choreographer, and music director, Patrick Dorow, with a skilled hand, guides the talented cast through a whirlwind of musical styles and theatrical techniques. Vaudeville, pop, a touch of rap, and folk, blend seamlessly, creating a tapestry of sound that perfectly complements the parables Jesus (played with charisma and warmth by Braden Foley) shares with his disciples. The show has a refreshing contemporary flair including the addition of a new tune, “Beautiful City.”

This production takes the 1970s “hippie” style into a more modern background. Filling the massive stage at the Opera House with scaffolding and the shared décor and staging of a concurrently running production, the setting appears to be a stage ready to welcome actors to their first table read of a show. Actors casually saunter on to the stage from all directions being greeted by the director, getting their scripts, and interacting with other actors for the first time.

As the show begins, actors read lines aloud until everyone is speaking at once in a cacophony of conversations with no one listening to one another. But then a man, who has been quietly observing the display, begins the haunting opening number. This is John the Baptist (played by Christian Arnold who also portrays Judas) who anoints the troupe and moves the show forward with a rock filled number, “Prepare Ye.”

“Godspell” is truly an ensemble performance where 10 actors tell stories of the Bible with a playful camaraderie that is genuine. They perform less like a Broadway musical troupe and more like kids in story time at Bible Class. The cast is consistently strong with loads of theater experience under their belts including some who have previously graced the Rochester Opera House stage.

In the lead role, Foley, masterfully guides the performance with precisely timed storytelling and melodic tunes in “Save the People” and “Beautiful City” though his rendition of “Alas For You,” was notably strained. He creates a charming and childlike Jesus, nurturing and loving with a whimsical style. He is truly the anchor of this production.

Christian Arnold as Judas is the perfectly cast bad boy decked out in leather and chains more like a biker than apostle. He’s a rock star in the opening “Prepare Ye” and a soft shoe extraordinaire in “All for the Best” performed with Foley. His scenes with Foley are powerful and engaging as he foreshadows his characters eventual betrayal.

The other ensemble actors are superb, each taking center stage with at least one solo number. While they are all memorable, one can’t help but notice Chelsea Hermann’s velvety voice in “Day by Day,” Samuel Tolley’s rollicking piano performance in the “Learn Your Lessons Well (Reprise)” followed by his tender rendering of “All Good Gifts.” Taylor Fish performs a sultry and fun “Turn Back, O Man.”

A show highlight is certainly Amanda Dane’s stunning rendition of “By My Side,” sung center stage while strumming an acoustic guitar. It is elegant, haunting and very moving.

Other performers are Heather Conti-Clark, Briar MacDonald, AJ Macrina, and Kevin Mahaney. Dance captains and swings are Eloise Ellis and Ben Hanley.

The show features a mix of live instruments with prerecorded tracks that fill the theater nicely. The set is super simple with portable scaffolding, moveable platforms and basic props and costumes.

With its infectious energy, powerful message, and stellar performances, “Godspell” at the Rochester Opera House is a theatrical experience not to be missed. It's a show that will leave you smiling, singing, and reconnected with the simple joys of life and lessons of kindness that could certainly help today’s tumultuous world.