Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN at Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Known for its untraditional stagings of productions and a flair for the unexpected, (Remember their production of “Man of La Mancha” with a female actor in the lead role?) The Seacoast Repertory Theatre has scored another outstanding hit with its current production of Children of Eden. (An update on the playbill states E.D.E.N. Laboratories standing for Ethological Dynamics and Guthenic Neurocybernetics.)

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, who brought the world such delightful shows as Wicked, Pippin, and Godspell, the performance of Children of Eden is infused with a kaleidoscope of musical styles, seamlessly blending rock, pop, gospel, and even a song and dance routine to the mix. And the inspiration for the story comes from the greatest book ever written, the Bible.

The first act tells the story of creation when God, the Father, (Ben Hart) gives life to the earth and birth to its first inhabitants, Adam (Sean Mullaney) and Eve (Alexandra Mullaney). He tells them that he is their Father and that they must obey his almighty word. As every Sunday School lesson taught us, Eve didn’t listen so well as she ate of the forbidden fruit. And, in a twist from the Genesis tale, Adam is then given the choice of staying with God in Eden or eating the fruit, as well, which would result in banishment from paradise. He chooses Eve over the garden and they are both cast into the mean cruel world. One bad apple does spoil the whole bunch.

The second act tells the story of Noah (Sean Mullaney) and the ark and how with his wife, (Alexandra Mullaney) built a massive vessel and, more importantly, how they gathered all the creatures of the earth for their seafaring adventure. Thanks again to Sunday School, we know that it rained for forty days and forty nights wiping out all of civilization. In time, the rains stopped and the survivors of the flood rebuilt the world.

In the hands of any other theater, the set would be your basic biblical village with costumes of wool, linen, or animal skin robes with tunics, shirts and sandals. Not so at the Seacoast Rep. Their village is high tech and sterile with the look that combines the TV series, Star Trek, and the cinematic look of its counterpart, Star Wars complete with outer space control panels, monitors and flashy electronic gadgets. Costumes have a futuristic flair that seem otherworldly but comfortably fitting to the biblical theme.

The set has a space age laboratory look to it dominated in white with neon colored enhancements throughout. Photo and video projections on two screens toward the top of the set give a visually exciting multi-media context to the story telling.

So does the updating work? Yes. It is the Seacoast Rep at its best. And while jarring to the senses at first, the modern take works tremendously. Directors Ben Hart and Brandon James know all too well that if you have a great story, great music, and a talented cast of vocalists and dancers, you can push the limits for an untraditional rendering of a show with ease.

The heart of this production lies in its cast. Each performer, whether seasoned Seacoast Rep veterans or newcomers, bring their full heart and talent to the stage. The voices blend beautifully and every scene is lively and dynamic. The word breathtaking comes to mind, literally, as the skilled storytelling and musical greatness consumes the performance.

The Mullaney’s are extraordinary in their dual roles. Both have the perfect musical theater voices; strong and engaging. They demand your attention. They are supported by equally terrific voices with Hart at the helm (he’s a perfectly played God), Christoper Hobson as Cain and Japheth, Jason Faria as Abel and Ham, and Kyla Bolling as Yonah to name a few.

Other roles are skillfully rounded out with Jared LeMay, Emily Lambert, Michelle Faria, Adom Lokko and Zadie Sands.

The show features a crew of onstage storytellers who narrate the action and find their way into ensemble numbers that show off their vocal and dancing skills. Many of them are first time performers at the Rep; all very talented. There’s also an offstage chorus of performers that give depth and emotion to the musical landscape. The vocals in this show are beyond incredible.

The musical numbers are many and entertaining. There’s a fun tune, “The Naming,” showing the challenges for Adam and Eve who must pick a name for all the earth’s creatures. Hobson is powerful in the number “Lost in the Wilderness,” and Yonah mesmerizes in “Stranger to the Rain,” and “Sailor of the Skies.” The most fun of the evening is a rollicking spiritual number led by Alexandra Mullaney that resembles a gospel revival meeting expressing the joy of surviving the flood in “Ain’t It Good.”

The Seacoast Rep orchestra dubbed The Smokin’ Section is tight and dynamic, capturing the full range of emotions within the music. With no orchestra pit at the Rep, this band is never seen but very much heard offstage. The balance between orchestra and voices is a bit loud in the opening number but it settles down as the show continues.

Children of Eden is a fun and engaging musical with a story taken from ancient times that resonates today. It delves into the complexities of human nature, exploring themes of free will, responsibility, forgiveness, and the intricacies of family dynamics. And as produced by a Seacoast troupe that dares “to boldy go with an interpretation never done before,” (My apologies to all Trekkies.) Children of Eden is a wonderful start to the Rep’s 2024 season.