Dive In Productions Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Performances run March 10-26.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Dive In Productions Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Dive In Productions is proud to present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Players' Ring Theatre from March 10-26. Performances are Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays/Sundays at 2:30PM. General Admission tickets are $30, $27 for students and seniors, and $17 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.playersring.org.

At the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, six mid-pubescent misfits will take to the stage to compete for the ultimate honor, the chance to compete at the National Spelling Bee. With their eyes on the prize, each speller is ready to do whatever it takes to avoid the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. A hilarious and heartfelt story complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is fun for the whole family.

"Spelling Bee is the kind of show that you could see every night and each time it would feel completely new," said director Meghan Flynn. "It's about so much more than the speller at the microphone, it is a collection of 'found' moments that are brilliantly delivered by our all star cast. Spelling Bee puts a heavy emphasis on "play," and in a time where things are often taken very seriously, finding a show that encourages us to embrace the silly version of ourselves is a breath of fresh air."

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee features performances from Emily Zentis (Rona Lisa Peretti), Will Saxe (Vice Principal Douglas Panch), Ben Hunton (Mitch Mahoney), Katelin Garland (Olive Ostrovsky), Robert Collinge II (William Barfee), Jacob Randlett (Leaf Coneybear), Sara Funk (Logainne Schwartzandgrubinerre), Hanna Street (Marcy Park), and Jeremy Toussaint (Chip Tolentino). The production team includes Meghan Flynn (Director/Scenic Design), Tim Goss (Music Director), Amanda Mirabella (Choreographer), Kat Mail (Stage Manager), Marina Altschiller-Gannon (Asst. Director/Co-Producer), Jordan Formichelli (Co-Producer/Props Master), Katie Formosi (Dance Captain), Billy Butler (Lighting Design), Joey Martin (Sound Design), Jenry Towle (Costume Design), Ezzie Stone (Percussion), Andrew Strout (Keys 2), Sarah Hashem (Reeds), and Jules Good (Cello).

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is also available as a part of The Players' Ring subscription packages. Tickets can be purchased at www.playersring.org. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com


CAPS-NH to Present VANITIES at Hatbox Theatre in March Photo
CAPS-NH to Present VANITIES at Hatbox Theatre in March
Creative Ambitions Performance Studio of NH (CAPS-NH) – a brand-new professional theatre company in the Granite State – will present its premiere production at Hatbox Theatre in Concord, NH.
Doris Ballard to Return to Hatbox Theatre With Debut of One-Woman Comedy Show SAY FIVE HAI Photo
Doris Ballard to Return to Hatbox Theatre With Debut of One-Woman Comedy Show SAY FIVE HAIL MARY'S
It’s been nearly three years since Doris Ballard has performed her comedy in Concord, NH.  She now returns to the Hatbox Theatre where her career in stand-up began with the debut of her One-Woman comedy show, “Say Five Hail Mary’s” on Saturday, March 25th, at 7:30pm.
Adam Gopnik Presents His New Book THE REAL WORK At The Music Hall Lounge, March 14 Photo
Adam Gopnik Presents His New Book THE REAL WORK At The Music Hall Lounge, March 14
On Tuesday, March 14 at 7pm, bestselling author and writer for the New Yorker Adam Gopnik visits The Music Hall's Lounge with his new book, THE REAL WORK, a wildly creative inquiry into perhaps the oldest question: How do we learn a new skill?
Pontine Theatre Celebrates Portsmouth NHs 400th Anniversary With DEARLY EARNED Photo
Pontine Theatre Celebrates Portsmouth NH's 400th Anniversary With DEARLY EARNED
 Pontine Theatre celebrates Portsmouth’s 400th Anniversary with performances of its original production, Dearly Earned.  Performances at Pontine’s 1845 Plains Schoolhouse theatre (1 Plains Avenue, Portsmouth NH) are scheduled Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 3pm and Sundays at 2pm.  

