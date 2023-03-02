Dive In Productions Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Dive In Productions is proud to present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Players' Ring Theatre from March 10-26. Performances are Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays/Sundays at 2:30PM. General Admission tickets are $30, $27 for students and seniors, and $17 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.playersring.org.

At the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, six mid-pubescent misfits will take to the stage to compete for the ultimate honor, the chance to compete at the National Spelling Bee. With their eyes on the prize, each speller is ready to do whatever it takes to avoid the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. A hilarious and heartfelt story complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is fun for the whole family.

"Spelling Bee is the kind of show that you could see every night and each time it would feel completely new," said director Meghan Flynn. "It's about so much more than the speller at the microphone, it is a collection of 'found' moments that are brilliantly delivered by our all star cast. Spelling Bee puts a heavy emphasis on "play," and in a time where things are often taken very seriously, finding a show that encourages us to embrace the silly version of ourselves is a breath of fresh air."

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee features performances from Emily Zentis (Rona Lisa Peretti), Will Saxe (Vice Principal Douglas Panch), Ben Hunton (Mitch Mahoney), Katelin Garland (Olive Ostrovsky), Robert Collinge II (William Barfee), Jacob Randlett (Leaf Coneybear), Sara Funk (Logainne Schwartzandgrubinerre), Hanna Street (Marcy Park), and Jeremy Toussaint (Chip Tolentino). The production team includes Meghan Flynn (Director/Scenic Design), Tim Goss (Music Director), Amanda Mirabella (Choreographer), Kat Mail (Stage Manager), Marina Altschiller-Gannon (Asst. Director/Co-Producer), Jordan Formichelli (Co-Producer/Props Master), Katie Formosi (Dance Captain), Billy Butler (Lighting Design), Joey Martin (Sound Design), Jenry Towle (Costume Design), Ezzie Stone (Percussion), Andrew Strout (Keys 2), Sarah Hashem (Reeds), and Jules Good (Cello).

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is also available as a part of The Players' Ring subscription packages. Tickets can be purchased at www.playersring.org. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com