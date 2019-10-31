DISASTER! Joins Season 55 at the Weathervane Theatre

Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and the Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, equity theatre in Whitefield, NH, is proud to announce the "delightful and ingenious" (E ntertainment Weekly) Disaster! as part of Weathervane Theatre's 55th summer season.

Created by three-time Emmy Award nominee and Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotkin, Disaster! is a loving send-up of 1970s disaster movies sprinkled with hit tunes of the era ("Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff").

Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and rampant wildlife can't stop an outrageous cast of characters from dancing, gambling and singing the night away aboard New York's first floating casino and discothèque.

Disaster! was originally created for a benefit before morphing into a fully mounted Off-Broadway production at both The Triad and St. Luke's Theatre in 2012 and 2013. Once transferring to Broadway in 2016, D isaster! was named a Critics' Pick by The New York Times and hailed by the Associated Press as a "side-splittingly funny evening of singing, dancing, and near-death experiences."

Cast and creative team information will be announced soon. Season 55's alternating rep season will open July 3, 2020 and close August 29th. D isaster! joins already announced Season 55 titles Kinky Boots, Green Day's A merican Idiot, and Buyer & Cellar. Changes for the upcoming season include earlier curtain times (7:30 PM evening performances) and added matinee performances (every Thursday and Saturday at 2 PM).

Early Bird Season Subscriptions and Gift Certificates for Season 55 will be on sale in November. For more information call 603.837.9010 or email boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org. Single tickets for Disaster! will be on sale in June. Additional information will be available on our website www.weathervanetheatre.org.





