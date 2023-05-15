Comedian Juston McKinney Returns To Park Theatre This Saturday

After a legendary performance at The Park Theatre in the summer of 2022, acclaimed comedian Juston McKinney returns to Jaffrey this Saturday, May 20, at 7:30pm for a one-night-only event.

Born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, McKinney has appeared on numerous Comedy Central shows, including his half-hour Comedy Central Presents special and his own one-hour special. He has appeared several times on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Conan O'Brien and a Showtime Comedy Special with Rob Gronkowski. He has appeared twice at Denis Leary's Comics Come Home at the TD Garden. His TV & movie credits include The King of Queens, 100 Centre Street, The Zoo Keeper, and Here Comes the Boom.

Tickets for the Juston McKinney show are all $25, and seats are reserved. Purchase online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The theatre's bar, The Lounge, will be open at 5:30pm with music from Bernie & Louise Watson.

