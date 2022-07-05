Chris Van Allsburg Visits Joint Event With The Music Hall & Portsmouth Historical Society This Month

On Sunday, July 31 at 2pm, Caldecott Medalist and bestselling author of Jumanji and The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg visits The Music Hall Lounge as part of the Portsmouth Historical Society's Imagine That! exhibition.

The 2pm event includes a moderated author discussion with Monte Bohanan, The Music Hall's Director of Communications & Community Engagement, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Chris Van Allsburg is the winner of two Caldecott Medals, for Jumanji and The Polar Express, as well as the recipient of a Caldecott Honor Book award for The Garden of Abdul Gasazi. The author and illustrator of numerous picture books for children, he has also been awarded the Regina Medal for lifetime achievement in children's literature. In 1982, Jumanji was nominated for a National Book Award and in 1996, it was made into a popular feature film. Chris Van Allsburg is a former instructor of illustration at the Rhode Island School of Design. He lives in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Tickets: Tickets for Literary in the Lounge: Chris Van Allsburg on Sunday, July 31 at 2pm are $10. Ticket package includes reserved seat, author conversation, and audience Q+A. Tickets and signed books (a selection is available for purchase) are available online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.