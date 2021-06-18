Bestselling Author Christina Baker Kline Returns To WRITERS IN THE LOFT at Music Hall, July 13

New York Times bestselling author Christina Baker Kline returns to The Music Hall's Writers in the Loft series, now being presented in an intimate, online format. Kline will discuss her new book and instant New York Times bestseller, THE EXILES, an emotionally resonant novel about three women whose lives are bound together in nineteenth-century Australia and the hardships they weather together as they fight for redemption and freedom in a new society.

The event-an author discussion moderated by Dawn Heffron, leader of The Music Hall's Book Club, followed by an audience Q&A-will be hosted on Zoom via Eventive. Books can be purchased through The Music Hall's Box Office for pick-up or shipment. Taking place Tuesday, July 13 at 7pm, Livestream.

Christina Baker Kline is published in 40 countries. The author of eight novels, including The Exiles, Orphan Train, and A Piece of the World, Christina is a recipient of the New England Prize for Fiction, the Maine Literary Award, and a Barnes & Noble Discover Award, among other prizes, and her novels have been chosen by hundreds of communities, universities, and schools as "One Book, One Read" selections. Her essays, articles, and reviews have appeared in publications such as the New York Times and the NYT Book Review, The Boston Globe, The San Francisco Chronicle, LitHub, Psychology Today, and Slate.

Tickets: The ticket package for Writers in the Loft: Christina Baker Kline with The Exiles on Tuesday, July 13, at 7pm EST is $5. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.