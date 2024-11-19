A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes To Jean's Playhouse In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This holiday season, the North Country Center for the Arts at Jean's Playhouse invites audiences to embark on a heart-pounding, ghost-filled journey with A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story. Running December 13-15, the production blends original music, traditional carols, chilling specters, and stunning visuals to create a darkly captivating musical about redemption.

Written by NCCA's Executive Artistic Director Joel Mercier, this version of A Christmas Carol was specifically created for Jean's Playhouse, utilizing its industrial setting and intimate atmosphere to bring Victorian London to life. The production not only highlights Scrooge's journey of transformation but also the eerie, supernatural forces that haunt him. After premiering last year to nearly sold-out houses, it has quickly become a holiday staple in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

"We wanted to create an experience that remains true to Dickens' themes while adding something fresh and thrilling to the stage," said Mercier, who also directs the production. "Dickens' concept of a 'ghost story' at Christmas is a unique device, and we aimed to honor that while also highlighting the relatability of Ebenezer Scrooge. He's a man who has isolated himself due to life's hardships and desperately needs a reminder to reconnect with humanity. I think this theme resonates strongly in today's society."

The production features a cast of 12 professional actors from across the country, led by New Hampshire favorite Ray Dudley, who reprises his role as Ebenezer Scrooge. Other cast members include Dana Cullinane as the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future; Kristofer Holz as the Ghost of Jacob Marley; Brandon Lee as Bob Cratchit; John Marshall as Fred; as well as Erin Clemente, Molly Chiffer, Robert Hooghkirk, Shoshana Canali, Anna Russell, Molly Bremer, and Michael English in various roles. Additionally, four local children have been cast: Elzabeth Sunderland of Plymouth as Tiny Tim, Kathryn and Duncan Landis of Warren as Belinda and Peter Cratchit, and Juniper Wright of Lincoln as the Turkey Child.

The production is accompanied by a three-piece band, with piano played by Music Director E. Renée Gamez, violin by Lydia Burrage-Goodwin, and cello by Brynn Grambow. The show is choreographed by Katie Proulx and stage managed by Victoria Marshall, with scenic design by Andrew Stuart, lighting and projection design by Joel Mercier, costume design by Olivia Martinson, and sound design by Tyler Soucy of TS Productions.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story runs for one weekend only, December 13-15, at NCCA Jean's Playhouse in Lincoln, NH. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.jeansplayhouse.com or by calling the Box Office at (603) 745-2141.

