Review: BLIND DATE, A NEW DUTCH MUSICAL COMEDY ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Schouwburg Het Park Hoorn
Go run for tickets, as the run ends in December!
Without further ado...
What an absolute delight it is. In a hysterical but never over the top direction by Joep Onderdelinden, we see a theatre performance filled with laughter, awkwardness, cringeworthy moments but at the same time with the biggest heart.
We meet Bob (Freek Bartels) and Jenny (Brigitte Heitzer). Both single and reluctant to mingle. Having grown tired of all the dating apps, they agree to go on a blind date, organized by matchmaker Roos (Sanne Franssen).
There, the fun begins. We, the audience, experience with them all the awkwardness, the prejudice (with very little pride), the impatience, the quirky habits discovered in each other, it's just a rollercoaster of emotions.
The intelligent script by Allard Blom flirts -pun intended- with the legacy of the great late playwright and matriarch of Dutch musical theatre Annie M.G. Schmidt. Why? Well, the interesting script, a great combination of social criticism of current affairs, but at the same time doing so with the funniest form of self-mockery. Hating the current system but also fully being part of it.
Jenny sings the emotional and very relatable song "5 voor 12", in which she explains the feeling of always being alone in a world of couples, the feeling of anguish, the shame, and the hurt. Bravo, a song that wonderfully explains that feeling so well and is on point. Goosebumps.
Roos. A role by Sanne Franssen as mentioned. She can do everything. A triple treat if you ever have seen one. She's witty, she changes effortlessly from one character to the next, same for her style of singing. Give her an assignment of any kind and I'm sure she would nail it.
Freek and Brigitte as the couple going on a blind date, what sheer joy it must be. They both go all out, daring to be ugly and embarrassing, and fully embrace their characters. Thankfully, we see real people, with all their quirks and insecurities, but never too extreme.
Choreography is in the skillful hands of Ivo Chundro, who had the lovely task to add to the fun. And boy, he did. I could only describe it as perfectly imperfect chaos, as life itself.
The live combo on stage: "Cupid and the Wizards" complete the excitement, with a bright pink piano and smooth musical arrangements.
What a thrill, this show is. For everyone who has ever been in love, hoping to find love, and all in between.
For more info and tickets: www.blinddate.one
Photo credits: Annemieke van der Togt
From This Author - Chantal Kunst
Chantal is a passionated theatregoer and takes the same passion into her day job: voice casting director, where she casts voice-actors for commercials and other projects.
From her home ... (read more about this author)
November 23, 2022
De internationale ijsshow SUPERNOVA van Holiday on Ice heeft in de voorverkoop al meer dan vijftigduizend kaarten verkocht. Dat is een unicum in de geschiedenis van de ijsdansvoorstellingen van Holiday on Ice in Nederland. Na een periode van zes jaar is Holiday on Ice eindelijk weer in ons land te zien en gaat de wervelende nieuwe show SUPERNOVA, vanaf 8 december te zien door heel Nederland.
Feature: REVIEW ROUND UP - QETC'S CABARET BACK IN DECEMBER at CC Amstel
November 23, 2022
Following its total sell out run in November, the legendary musical Cabaret is back in Amsterdam's CC Amstel theatre for just 7 more shows - 14- 18th December. The show got amazing reactions from both public and press - here are just a few highlights of the reactions.
Feature: MARJOLIJN TOUW, ESMEE DEKKER, WILLIAM SPAAIJ EN JONATHAN VROEGE IN GREASE!
November 23, 2022
Ik ben enorm blij met deze cast,' laat Albert Verlinde weten. 'Marjolijn, William, Jonathan en Esmée zijn stuk voor stuk zeer ervaren acteurs die deze voorstelling naar een hoger niveau tillen. De musical is een fenomeen. Een begrip. Zelfs bij de jonge generatie. Het is fantastisch dat deze voorstelling wellicht de grootste fan schare, in alle leeftijden, ter wereld heeft en deze zelfs na 45 jaar blijft groeien. Van de acteurs verwachten we veel. En ik heb alle vertrouwen in de cast die we nu hebben.
Feature: EERSTE HOOFDROLSPELERS MUSICAL DE TOCHT BEKEND!
November 22, 2022
Over iets minder dan een jaar gaat Musical De Tocht in Leeuwarden in première. De producent heeft vandaag de eerste drie hoofdrolspelers bekendgemaakt. Nandi van Beurden, Wolter Weulink en Thijs Meester zullen vanaf oktober 2023 de Elfstedentocht tot leven brengen.
Feature: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis!
November 22, 2022
Orange Theatre Company (OTC) is excited to return to the stage this December, from 2 till 11, with an original adaptation of the most beloved Christmas story of all time: A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens! OTC celebrates the Christmas Classic with an Orange twist.