Review: BLIND DATE, A NEW DUTCH MUSICAL COMEDY ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Schouwburg Het Park Hoorn

Without further ado...



What an absolute delight it is. In a hysterical but never over the top direction by Joep Onderdelinden, we see a theatre performance filled with laughter, awkwardness, cringeworthy moments but at the same time with the biggest heart.

We meet Bob (Freek Bartels) and Jenny (Brigitte Heitzer). Both single and reluctant to mingle. Having grown tired of all the dating apps, they agree to go on a blind date, organized by matchmaker Roos (Sanne Franssen).

There, the fun begins. We, the audience, experience with them all the awkwardness, the prejudice (with very little pride), the impatience, the quirky habits discovered in each other, it's just a rollercoaster of emotions.



The intelligent script by Allard Blom flirts -pun intended- with the legacy of the great late playwright and matriarch of Dutch musical theatre Annie M.G. Schmidt. Why? Well, the interesting script, a great combination of social criticism of current affairs, but at the same time doing so with the funniest form of self-mockery. Hating the current system but also fully being part of it.

Jenny sings the emotional and very relatable song "5 voor 12", in which she explains the feeling of always being alone in a world of couples, the feeling of anguish, the shame, and the hurt. Bravo, a song that wonderfully explains that feeling so well and is on point. Goosebumps.

Roos. A role by Sanne Franssen as mentioned. She can do everything. A triple treat if you ever have seen one. She's witty, she changes effortlessly from one character to the next, same for her style of singing. Give her an assignment of any kind and I'm sure she would nail it.

Freek and Brigitte as the couple going on a blind date, what sheer joy it must be. They both go all out, daring to be ugly and embarrassing, and fully embrace their characters. Thankfully, we see real people, with all their quirks and insecurities, but never too extreme.

Choreography is in the skillful hands of Ivo Chundro, who had the lovely task to add to the fun. And boy, he did. I could only describe it as perfectly imperfect chaos, as life itself.

The live combo on stage: "Cupid and the Wizards" complete the excitement, with a bright pink piano and smooth musical arrangements.

What a thrill, this show is. For everyone who has ever been in love, hoping to find love, and all in between.

Photo credits: Annemieke van der Togt