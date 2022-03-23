BWW Review: HARRIE NEEMT DE BENEN at Goudse Schouwburg - Harrie Vermeulen is back where he belongs…on stage!

March 22nd, 2022. Premiering in the Goudse Schouwburg, during a time when the world is in much need of laughter and light, we see a story of confusion, undercover police work and hysterical misunderstandings.

This season Jon van Eerd brings back his beloved Harrie Vermeulen, a character who unwillingly always seems to put himself in trouble, trying to get out in the most hysterical manner and therefore funny way. A sort of Mr. Bean, if you will. Jon as Harrie has the love of the audience from the get-go.

It must be said, Jon is the king of physical comedy. In particular, his will he/won't he pole dance act was a treat. His fellow cast members hold their own though. Joey Schalker plays a lovable dum-dum, and the number two as Harrie's partner and nephew Barrie. Margo Dames transforms easily from crude cleaning lady to lady of the night, working in a Gentlemen's Club aka brothel. Arie Cupé is as his alter ego Madame Claude (owner of the gentlemen's club) the queen of quotes.

However, the script has its' flaws. Without a clear antagonist, we see our hero fight an non-existent challenge. Yes, they must find proof to please their boss, the chief of police, in an undercover mission. But the sole purpose of the mission is at some point inferior to the endless amounts of costume changes, entrances and exits, this all to the point that the plot is made less to almost not relevant to the hilarity on stage.

The grande finale was in that perspective not so grand. A very unexpected ending, a sudden stop, followed by a musical encore which made no narrative sense.

Did the audience enjoyed themselves? Without a doubt. Are there missed opportunities in the script? Also yes.

The combination of the skilled actors with a great script would have been wonderful. But perhaps this genre of comedy doesn't need to always make narrative sense. One thing is clear though. The audience loves Jon and his cast, and rightfully so.

