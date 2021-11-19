BWW Review: COME FROM AWAY at Luxor Theater Rotterdam | A heartfelt ode to mankind! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Tuesday, September 11th, 2001. 9/11. A date engraved in our souls. The horrific terrorist attack on America, where almost 3000 lives were lost, in the twin towers of NYC and the Pentagon.

A fourth plane crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, due to the heroic bravery of the passengers, as the plane was assumedly headed to the Capitol or White House.

It's here the story of Come from Away starts, based on real events...

Book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff & David Hein. Director Antoine Uitdehaag.

Passengers aboard other flights were kept in the dark, as the airspace of the USA was ordered to close immediately. 38 flights were forced to land in Gander, in the Canadian province of Newfoundland, where the small community took care of the 7000 passengers stranded there.

During the Dutch premiere on November 19th, 2021, a livestream is set up, for the actual people who lived the stories for real. The extraordinary events revolving 9/11 are not only those of absolute horror, they're also those of hope, love and support in the worst of times.

The energy the excellent Dutch cast gives us is tangible throughout the show. Thank heavens for the casting. Finally, a show where the quality of cast, in all its diversity, is of leading importance. The whole company is a sight to behold. All with each unique characters, they give the characters a heart, making you empathize with each and every one of them.

Willemijn Verkaik, gives us her smooth vocals once again. As pilot Beverly Bass, her rendition of Me and the Sky, proves to be a showstopper indeed. However, the Dutch translation isn't on point everywhere, which makes it more challenging for the singers to excel. Added syllables, not fully comprehending the intent of the original, bit of a pity.

Other highlights, Robbert van den Bergh as Oz Fudge, the policeman, is a true comic relief. His dry deliverance is such fun. Frank Van Hengel gives us an emotional insight in going from just being yourself, to being the source of all suspicion as an Arab and Muslim man.

Choreography by Daan Wijnands is once again... brilliant. In particular, the scenes on the plane are loads of fun. His staging and use of the stage are very crafty, the wooden scenery (with most of the talented musician visible - yay) serves the story well. To the point, without any pretense or unnecessary glamour.

Welcome to the Rock - what a great song. The fighting spirit plus smart choreography brings such strong synergy. The Irish influences in the score of this musical are rarely heard in musical theatre, giving it something special.

This show shows such heart, a resilience that we can learn from today. I'm an Islander!

For more info: www.comefromawaydemusical.nl

Photo credits: Roy Beusker & Annemieke van der Togt