BWW Review: 'Dolly' Makes Her Grand Entrance at the Ohio Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour

Betty Buckley is as refined as it gets, starring in the refreshingly classic production of Hello, Dolly! at the Ohio Theatre. From the moment she saunters onto the stage, there is no doubt that we are among a true legend. She is humble and charming as she effortlessly embraces this iconic role with pure genius.

This beloved production of Hello, Dolly! has been on the road since October 2018 when it launched in Cleveland after a successful Tony Award winning Broadway revival which starred Bette Midler.

The plot is somewhat of a slapstick love story which weaves various characters into zany situations involving a widowed matchmaker/self-professed meddler, a half-a-million dollar bachelor, two store clerks, and a hoist of other characters who are intertwined in a romantic comedy.

A nostalgic and timeless classic, Hello, Dolly! gracefully transports you into an era of impeccable charm, wit, and grace. This is largely due to the stunning talents of three-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto who designed the period-perfect costumes and sets. Warren Carlyle's superb choreography keeps the show moving at a spirited pace, and the stellar orchestra under the direction of Robert Billig fills the theatre with bold and brassy tones, consistent of the time period.

The entire cast is terrific. Lewis J. Stadlen plays the crotchety Horace Vandergelder who wins our hearts with his endearing version of "Penny in My Pocket." Nic Rouleau as Cornelius Hackl and Sean Burns as Barnaby Tucker have impeccable comedic timing and charming personalities. Kristen Hahn's performance as Irene Molloy's assistant, Minnie Fay, is timelessly refreshing, and Analisa Leaming plays Irene Molloy with gleeful charm and sings "Ribbons Down My Back" with delicate sincerity.

The extraordinary presence of Betty Buckley, however, takes this production to an iconic level of greatness. Her vocal chops, queen-like moves and appearance alone leave you feeling like you are truly among royalty.

HELLO, DOLLY! is a magnificent piece of musical theatre that stands firmly grounded in the essence of old Broadway. Put on your Sunday clothes and get yourself to the Ohio Theatre to witness this remarkable production.

Running through Mother's Day, May 12th, tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, through CAPA Ticket Center at 614-469-0939 or Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000, or by visiting CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street) or any Ticketmaster outlet.





Related Articles