Review: Transcendence Theatre Rocks Three Decades of Music with 'The Beat Goes On'

BWW Review: Transcendence Theatre Rocks Three Decades

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at A.C.T. Geary Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at A.C.T. Geary Theatre
Photos: First Look At Ray Of Light Theatre's SPRING AWAKENING Photo 3 Photos: First Look At Ray Of Light Theatre's SPRING AWAKENING
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 4 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates

Review: Transcendence Theatre Rocks Three Decades of Music with 'The Beat Goes On'
Review: Transcendence Theatre Rocks Three Decades of Music with 'The Beat Goes On'
Elise Frances Daniells, Jenna Lea Rosen, Tray Wright, Juli Biagi, Joseph Lee, Carl Draper
Photo Credit: Rob Martel

The resilient Transcendence Theatre was not deterred when litigation between the California Park Rangers Association and the California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) threatened use of their usual performance space at Jack London State Historic Park.  After performing for over a decade in those magical ruins, Transcendence was forced to secure a new temporary home while the remaining litigation details were worked out by the park.  Thankfully, the nonprofit ranch property, Belos Cavalos, came through at the last minute to offer their 30+ acre Kenwood estate as host of Broadway Under the Stars’ eight musical performances.  After much labor-intensive work to groom the land, the space was finally transformed into an acceptable and beautiful outdoor theatre. Artistic Director Amy Miller spoke fondly of Belos Cavalos’s founder Dr. Charyln Belluzzo when she humbly proclaimed on opening night, “Theater’s about community and connection and she saved us!”

While you can’t replace the magic of the ruins, as it turns out, Belos Cavalos is the perfect backup location.  It offers a similar scenic open-air theater under the stars with plenty of room for parking, picnicking, seating, pre-theatre entertainment, and premium wine tastings, all surrounded by sprawling lands and mountainous Sonoma views right behind the stage.  Generous parking spaces are available right on site, which alleviates the hassle of shuttles or long walks on uneven terrain with limited lighting.  Wine tastings and food trucks are also available, as well as catered dinner boxes by Delicious Dish for Season Gold ticket holders.  

Despite the new venue, the show went on and Transcendence Theatre once again pulled off a gloriously  triumphant performance in ‘The Beat Goes On,’ showcasing a trip down memory lane with three decades of music and television, all wrapped up into a two hour show.

Review: Transcendence Theatre Rocks Three Decades of Music with 'The Beat Goes On'
Courtney Kristen Liu, Macy Watts,  
Elise Frances Daniells, Ariel Neydavoud
Photo Credit: Rob Martel

The program began in the 60’s which took us on a musical and political journey through history with song and television highlights such as Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life,” hits from The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Beach Boys, The Ed Sullivan Show, Motown classics, and the raging political battle cry, “War” with haunting soundbites from the Vietnam War era.  Clever transitions tied songs together and kept the show moving along at a swift pace. TV classics like the Brady Bunch sang and danced with “Alice” and even the lovable Mister Rogers made a special appearance who taught us that flower children “turn on, tune in, and drop out.”   Standouts from that genre were “That’s Life” led by David R. Gordon, “War,” and Motown favorite “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me,” performed exquisitely by Tray Wright and Elise Frances Daniells.

As the sun began to set in the distance at the top of Act 2, there stood guitar and vocal genius Aaron LaVigne who expertly performed one of the most iconic songs of the 70’s – Led Zeppelin's “Stairway to Heaven.”  Costumes took on a new sleek look with singers wearing all black and dancers adorned in soft white.  Crowd pleasers in this era were “American Pie,” “Joy to the World,” and “Old Time Rock ‘n Roll,” all of which had the Baby Boomer audience wildly clapping and singing along.  Tray Wright performed a silky smooth “Superstitious” as he showed off his incredible vocal range, and Joseph Lee’s solemn rendition of “Imagine” brought tears to our eyes, who was then joined by Cory Lingner and Juli Biagi.

Review: Transcendence Theatre Rocks Three Decades of Music with 'The Beat Goes On'
David R. Gordon and Aaron LaVigne
Photo Credit: Rob Martel

The 80’s began with a surprise and hilarious appearance by Sonny and Cher (aka Amy Miller and Brad Surosky) who acknowledged the many sponsors who continue to support the Transcendence Theatre year after year.  Executive Director Brad Surosky made it a point to announce the critical need for support of the Transcendence Theatre, especially in the wake of the expenses incurred to switch venues for these eight performances. 

As the cast took the stage sporting bright leg warmers and headbands we all knew and (thought we) loved, we were treated to the best of the 80s, including hits by Prince, Whitney, Bon Jovi, Michael, and Janet Jackson.

Directed by Transcendence Theatre veteran Susan Draus who is new to this role but not to the theatre, the entire cast and creative team did a sensational job at adapting to the new location.  Choreography by Sierra Lai Barnett is a nonstop whirlwind of energy which moves the show along swiftly but not dizzily, despite packing in over 70 major hits or snippets spanning 3 decades.  Lighting Designer Paul Hudson once again creates a visually stunning stage to showcase the performers while not drowning out the natural architecture of the land.  The 9-piece band members directed by Eryn Allen are featured on stage as part of the cast, and costumes by Jenny Foldenauer adapts to each era without being overly burdensome.

The audience is emotionally transcended through time with each song and movement.  You will find yourself laughing, clapping, crying, and rejoicing – not only to the major hits throughout the decades, but to the culmination of dreams coming to life on stage that has become a familiar theme with the Transcendence Theatre.  Take the journey alongside this talented group of entertainers and be prepared to have the “Best Night Ever.”

Catch a sneak peek at the show below!

Transcendence Theatre’s ‘The Beat Goes On’ is now playing through July 2 at the Belos Cavalos Ranch in Kenwood, California.  For tickets and more information, visit www.bestnightever.org.

The ‘Beat’ cannot go on without the support of patrons, season ticket holders, and sponsors.  Every donation given to Transcendence ensures that they can continue their mission to fund their rich variety of programming, including arts education, community outreach, and celebrated productions.  Transcendence is a non-profit organization.  Donations account for more than half of their annual budget.

A portion of every ticket will be donated to Belos Cavalos to support their transformative programs that involve healing with horses for adults and children. These programs aim to help build relationships with nature and animals to facilitate personal growth and healing. For more information, visit https://beloscavalos.org/.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Review: INTO THE WOODS At The Curran San Francisco Photo
Review: INTO THE WOODS At The Curran San Francisco

What did our critic think of INTO THE WOODS at Curran?

2
Eddie Izzard Comes to the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco in October Photo
Eddie Izzard Comes to the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco in October

Eddie Izzard has announced North American tour dates for her show, Eddie Izzard - The Remix: The First 35 Years, visiting theaters in 28 North American cities from September through November—including three performances at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre on October 19, 20, and 21, 2023.

3
San Francisco Opera Celebrates Pride Month With Pride Night at the Opera and Pride Parade Photo
San Francisco Opera Celebrates Pride Month With 'Pride Night at the Opera' and Pride Parade

San Francisco Opera celebrates Pride month, honoring LGBTQ+ artists, staff, audience and community and the city’s connection to opera. On Thursday, June 22, coinciding with a performance of El último sueño de Frida y Diego (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego). 

4
Cirque Du Soleil Returns To San Francisco With The Razzle-Dazzle Spectacular, KOOZA Photo
Cirque Du Soleil Returns To San Francisco With The Razzle-Dazzle Spectacular, KOOZA

The thrilling, internationally-acclaimed Cirque du Soleil production, KOOZA, is coming to San Francisco. From January 17–March 10, 2024, audiences are invited under the Big Top at Oracle Park to be swept away by the sheer magic, daredevil performances, and mischievous clowns of KOOZA.

From This Author - Christina Mancuso

Christina Mancuso, a mother of 3, has traveled to well over 70 cities on various Broadway National Tours.  She is now residing in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio after spending a year in NYC to su... (read more about this author)

Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Ohio Theatre - A Sensational Celebration of Motown and BrotherhoodReview: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Ohio Theatre - A Sensational Celebration of Motown and Brotherhood
Review: BEETLEJUICE at the Ohio Theatre - A Farcical Show About Death Draws Big Laughs in ColumbusReview: BEETLEJUICE at the Ohio Theatre - A Farcical Show About Death Draws Big Laughs in Columbus
BWW Review: HAIRSPRAY at Ohio Theatre - An Inspiring Musical with Blazing EnergyBWW Review: HAIRSPRAY at Ohio Theatre - An Inspiring Musical with Blazing Energy
BWW Review: Transcendence Theatre's 'Let's Dance' Celebrates Diversity Through DanceBWW Review: Transcendence Theatre's 'Let's Dance' Celebrates Diversity Through Dance

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Video Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Video
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wolves
Chanticleers Theatre (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penelope
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (9/02-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The MeshugaNutcracker!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/30-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Danny Seraphine’s "Take Me Back To Chicago Experience"
The Canyon – Montclair (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Will
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In the Heights
Lesher Center for the Arts - Margaret Lesher Theatre (5/27-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Aren't You...?"
The Marsh San Francisco (7/21-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Orpheum Theatre (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Beat Goes On presented by Transcendence Theatre Company
Jack London State Historic Park (6/16-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Road to Mecca
Z Below (6/04-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You