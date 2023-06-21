Review: Transcendence Theatre Rocks Three Decades of Music with 'The Beat Goes On'

Elise Frances Daniells, Jenna Lea Rosen, Tray Wright, Juli Biagi, Joseph Lee, Carl Draper

Photo Credit: Rob Martel

The resilient Transcendence Theatre was not deterred when litigation between the California Park Rangers Association and the California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) threatened use of their usual performance space at Jack London State Historic Park. After performing for over a decade in those magical ruins, Transcendence was forced to secure a new temporary home while the remaining litigation details were worked out by the park. Thankfully, the nonprofit ranch property, Belos Cavalos, came through at the last minute to offer their 30+ acre Kenwood estate as host of Broadway Under the Stars’ eight musical performances. After much labor-intensive work to groom the land, the space was finally transformed into an acceptable and beautiful outdoor theatre. Artistic Director Amy Miller spoke fondly of Belos Cavalos’s founder Dr. Charyln Belluzzo when she humbly proclaimed on opening night, “Theater’s about community and connection and she saved us!”

While you can’t replace the magic of the ruins, as it turns out, Belos Cavalos is the perfect backup location. It offers a similar scenic open-air theater under the stars with plenty of room for parking, picnicking, seating, pre-theatre entertainment, and premium wine tastings, all surrounded by sprawling lands and mountainous Sonoma views right behind the stage. Generous parking spaces are available right on site, which alleviates the hassle of shuttles or long walks on uneven terrain with limited lighting. Wine tastings and food trucks are also available, as well as catered dinner boxes by Delicious Dish for Season Gold ticket holders.

Despite the new venue, the show went on and Transcendence Theatre once again pulled off a gloriously triumphant performance in ‘The Beat Goes On,’ showcasing a trip down memory lane with three decades of music and television, all wrapped up into a two hour show.

Courtney Kristen Liu, Macy Watts,

Elise Frances Daniells, Ariel Neydavoud

Photo Credit: Rob Martel

The program began in the 60’s which took us on a musical and political journey through history with song and television highlights such as Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life,” hits from The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Beach Boys, The Ed Sullivan Show, Motown classics, and the raging political battle cry, “War” with haunting soundbites from the Vietnam War era. Clever transitions tied songs together and kept the show moving along at a swift pace. TV classics like the Brady Bunch sang and danced with “Alice” and even the lovable Mister Rogers made a special appearance who taught us that flower children “turn on, tune in, and drop out.” Standouts from that genre were “That’s Life” led by David R. Gordon, “War,” and Motown favorite “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me,” performed exquisitely by Tray Wright and Elise Frances Daniells.

As the sun began to set in the distance at the top of Act 2, there stood guitar and vocal genius Aaron LaVigne who expertly performed one of the most iconic songs of the 70’s – Led Zeppelin's “Stairway to Heaven.” Costumes took on a new sleek look with singers wearing all black and dancers adorned in soft white. Crowd pleasers in this era were “American Pie,” “Joy to the World,” and “Old Time Rock ‘n Roll,” all of which had the Baby Boomer audience wildly clapping and singing along. Tray Wright performed a silky smooth “Superstitious” as he showed off his incredible vocal range, and Joseph Lee’s solemn rendition of “Imagine” brought tears to our eyes, who was then joined by Cory Lingner and Juli Biagi.

David R. Gordon and Aaron LaVigne

Photo Credit: Rob Martel

The 80’s began with a surprise and hilarious appearance by Sonny and Cher (aka Amy Miller and Brad Surosky) who acknowledged the many sponsors who continue to support the Transcendence Theatre year after year. Executive Director Brad Surosky made it a point to announce the critical need for support of the Transcendence Theatre, especially in the wake of the expenses incurred to switch venues for these eight performances.

As the cast took the stage sporting bright leg warmers and headbands we all knew and (thought we) loved, we were treated to the best of the 80s, including hits by Prince, Whitney, Bon Jovi, Michael, and Janet Jackson.

Directed by Transcendence Theatre veteran Susan Draus who is new to this role but not to the theatre, the entire cast and creative team did a sensational job at adapting to the new location. Choreography by Sierra Lai Barnett is a nonstop whirlwind of energy which moves the show along swiftly but not dizzily, despite packing in over 70 major hits or snippets spanning 3 decades. Lighting Designer Paul Hudson once again creates a visually stunning stage to showcase the performers while not drowning out the natural architecture of the land. The 9-piece band members directed by Eryn Allen are featured on stage as part of the cast, and costumes by Jenny Foldenauer adapts to each era without being overly burdensome.

The audience is emotionally transcended through time with each song and movement. You will find yourself laughing, clapping, crying, and rejoicing – not only to the major hits throughout the decades, but to the culmination of dreams coming to life on stage that has become a familiar theme with the Transcendence Theatre. Take the journey alongside this talented group of entertainers and be prepared to have the “Best Night Ever.”

Catch a sneak peek at the show below!

Transcendence Theatre’s ‘The Beat Goes On’ is now playing through July 2 at the Belos Cavalos Ranch in Kenwood, California. For tickets and more information, visit www.bestnightever.org.

The ‘Beat’ cannot go on without the support of patrons, season ticket holders, and sponsors. Every donation given to Transcendence ensures that they can continue their mission to fund their rich variety of programming, including arts education, community outreach, and celebrated productions. Transcendence is a non-profit organization. Donations account for more than half of their annual budget.

A portion of every ticket will be donated to Belos Cavalos to support their transformative programs that involve healing with horses for adults and children. These programs aim to help build relationships with nature and animals to facilitate personal growth and healing. For more information, visit https://beloscavalos.org/.