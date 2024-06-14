The Saturday Six: The Cast of Street Theatre Company's FUN HOME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Street Theatre Company’s mega-successful residency at Nashville’s The Barbershop Theatre continues with their latest production: a sold-out run of Fun Home, the Tony Award-winning musical by Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron, based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel of the same name. Opening Friday night, June 14, every single ticket to the emotional, funny/sad, gripping and highly entertaining musical was sold in the days leading up to Thursday’s final dress rehearsal (which we reviewed; look for our reaction this weekend).

Directed by Leslie Marberry, with musical direction by Randy Craft and choreography by Deonte Warren, the timing is perfect for the Nashville theater premiere of Fun Home. the ideal theatre offering for June aka Pride Month and the 77th Tony Awards, slated for Sundy night.

Though tickets are very, very, very scarce, you can always try your luck and turn up before showtime to see if any tickets miraculously become available. In the meantime, five of Marberry’s stellar cast members found time to respond to our six questions and, in doing so, fill you in on what you’re missing!

Delaney Amatrudo (Alison)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? It’s hard to recall exactly when I first experienced live theatre because my parents both worked in show business. If memory serves, I think one of the first shows I saw was a touring production of Cinderella that my mother was playing in the pit for when I was probably three- or four-year- old.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? The older I get, the more my pre-show process seems to evolve. Nowadays, I really just try to rest as much as I can before a performance, drink a lot of water, and do a thorough warm-up of my voice and body. I’m usually one of the first people to get to the theater because I like giving myself ample time to relax and prepare without feeling rushed.

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? Some die-hard Street fans might remember a few years ago when I was working on STC’s production of LIZZIE, I came down with a pretty bad case of viral laryngitis and had to call out of one performance. This had never happened to me before, and I was really terrified to resume performances after that call-out. Thankfully, I was part of a really incredible cast of women who stepped in to learn new harmony lines and cover for me in moments when I started to falter. It was a really remarkable exercise in teamwork and showed me just how crucial it is for a cast to really be in sync with one another in order to get a show off the ground.

What's your dream role? I feel really lucky to have played so many of my dream roles already. Fun Home was definitely a bucket list show for me, and I would be happy to keep playing this part over and over again.

Who's your theatrical crush? I’ve gotta say my theatrical crush is our fearless director, Leslie Marberry. I might be a little bit biased because she is my partner, but she has been pouring her heart and soul into this production in some way, shape or form for almost a year now, and I think it shows throughout every facet of her work. This is our first time working together as a couple, and there’s just something really special about getting to see the person you love doing the thing they do best while encouraging you to do your own best work artistically.

Why should people come see Fun Home? There are a lot of reasons I think people should come see Fun Home. First and obviously, it’s Pride month and Fun Home is an unapologetically queer story. Beyond that, though, this production features several out and proud LGBT+ folks in the cast, the production team, and beyond. Street Theatre Company works so hard to create safe spaces for artists of all backgrounds, abilities, and identities, and their dedication to diversity is readily apparent in everything they do. Not all professional theatre companies in this part of the country demonstrate that same commitment, and I think it’s important to support Street’s ongoing mission to bring new and thought-provoking theatre to the Nashville community with ticket purchases, donations, and good, old-fashioned word of mouth.

Ryan Greenawalt (Bruce)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? Gosh, it would have to have been some horrible church drama. Wait! Actually, I do remember being in one of those if-you-were-to-die-tonight-would-you-go-to-heaven plays where I played a character named Dan. I was a drug dealer (Dan did NOT get to go to heaven). My line was, “Dan’s the name, and drugs are my game. My salvation comes in little white packages.” Riveting stuff. Anyway, I have a lot of religious trauma, but boy did I fall in love with acting!

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? Coffee. Always coffee.

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? My latest would definitely be from Violet last year at Nashville Rep. Big full-cast opening number. I’m front and center. We all have chairs that we sit in on for the button at the end of the song. I sit, and my chair immediately snaps in half. I just kind of pick up the pieces in my arms and shuffle off stage as if nothing happened. Oh!! I also cut my hand open last year during the quick change in Falsettos right before the closing funeral scene. We couldn’t stop the bleeding so I just kinda left a trail of blood everywhere I went on the black and white floor. What a year!

What's your dream role? I’m not sure I have any, but out of nostalgia, I wouldn’t hate a turn at Valjean one day.

Who's your theatrical crush? Obviously Katie Bruno.

Why should people come see Fun Home? Gosh. So many reasons: The score is absolutely stunning. A beautiful queer show for Pride month. A show with all the feelings. A real story about real people. A 90-minute run time (yes please!). But most of all…this cast and crew and production team! I truly mean it when I say everyone is just killing it. I love getting to work with these folks, and I’m so excited for audiences to see what we’ve been up to!

Maya Antoinette Riley (Joan)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? When I saw The Lion King at TPAC as a child, I was completely captivated and immediately knew I wanted to try performing.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? I enjoy connecting with my castmates. Telling jokes and sharing stories in the dressing room, and just bobbing all the nerves away by enjoying the lovely people around me.

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? I performed with a concussion about a year ago. Wouldn’t recommend it.

What's your dream role? I’m just out to play all the queer black femmes in musical theatre.

Who's your theatrical crush? Myself. Love yourself, kids.

Why should people come see Fun Home? As we all hopefully know, it’s Pride month. So support queer stories – always – but especially now. This story is riveting. The talent is crazy. It’ll make you laugh, cry, feel all the things. Why miss out?

Ayla Carlock (Small Alison)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? My first taste of theater was a play called Sara and the Secret of the Cellar: I played a tiger.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? Before a show I like to do vocal warm ups and take deep breaths!

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? We were in the middle of an Evita run and I got sick – but of course the show needed to go on – I had a big solo so I was worried, but it ended up being one of my best shows!

What's your dream role? My dream role is Eva Peron in Evita – and Small Alison in Fun Home, which I'm playing now!

Who's your theatrical crush? My crush is Benson Boone.

Why should people come see Fun Home? I have put so much hard work in this show and I love it so much. The cast is incredible and everyone should come see it!

Ryman Stanton (John)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? I played the Dragon in a mini performance of Room on the Broom when I was three-years-old. The play was less than ten minutes long, but I practiced my roar for weeks!

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? Before a show, I make sure to get extra hugs from my Moms. We also have a secret code that we say to each other that means I love you and I'm proud of you, but I can't tell you what that is.

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? When I was five, I was in a show with a local renowned children's theater. I caught the flu during tech week and missed opening night. The second night, I had a terrible nosebleed during the first half of the show that soaked my sleeves and shirt. We rolled up my sleeves and put a vest over my shirt to cover up the blood, so I could finish the show. The third performance I tripped backstage as we filed out during intermission and landed face first on the corner of some plywood. I was cut across my eye and down my cheek. My solo was the second song after intermission, so we cleaned off the blood as much as possible and I went on. I still have a scar over my eye!

What's your dream role? My dream role is Beetlejuice! I love how he is creepy and ghoulish, but everyone still likes him because he makes people laugh.

Who's your theatrical crush? I don't have a crush on anyone yet, but I really like Miles Frost and how he becomes Michael Jackson on stage. I hope I get to meet him one day.

Why should people come see your show? People should come see the show, because it is important to hear about LGBT+ stories. I think the LGBT+ community will like seeing a show written by, and about, people like them. Plus, the music is really good! The first time I heard the cast and the band together, I got goosebumps and couldn't stop smiling. I think the audience will feel emotional when they hear it, too.

