The L.A. Party Dolls Announces Performance in Nashville

The L.A. Party Dolls will bring their multi-media retro tribute show "GIRLPOWER!" to Nashville for the first time with a matinee show and an evening show on Aug. 17 (Saturday) at World Music Nashville.

The trio, which includes award-winning Nashville singer-songwriter Laura Powers, will present the hit songs and fun culture of Motown-era '60s girl-groups with big hair, sequined costumes, classic choreography, three-part harmony, and comedic interplay.

Audiences can sing along as the Dolls perform classics by legendary acts such as the Crystals, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Supremes, Ronettes, and Aretha Franklin.

"We've wanted to bring our show to Nashville for many years, and now our dream has finally come true," said Powers, who has received several awards for the use of her music in film and television, including Nashville Public Television.

Show times are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $25 for VIP seating (first three rows with chilled water) and $20 for general seating. Matinee discounts are available for groups of six or more and children age 16 and under.

World Music Nashville is located in the Bellevue Valley Plaza at 7069 U.S. 70 S. in Bellevue. Parking is free. Individuals can learn more or buy tickets by visiting www.lapartydolls.us.

Powers started the L.A. Party Dolls when she lived in Los Angeles. The group has performed extensively on the West Coast and in major casinos in Las Vegas and Reno. The trio features Michelle Giacopuzzi, a bashful blonde seeking more confidence; Rosanne Limeres, a redheaded, feisty Jersey girl; and Laura Powers, a smart-allecky companion who dons a black beehive hairdo. The trio's Nashville performance will include the classic hits "My Boyfriend's Back," "These Boots Are Made For Walking," "Da Do Ron Ron," "To Sir With Love" "He's a Rebel," "It's My Party," "Dancing in the Street," "Respect," and "Stop in the Name of Love." Music fans can follow the group on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLAPartyDolls.

Photo Credit: Laura Powers





