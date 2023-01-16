Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove Continues New Musical Salons In Nashville With New Musical Theater Nashville

JMF's and NMTN's goal is to help establish and grow the musical theater writing community in the Nashville area.

Jan. 16, 2023  
The Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove Continues New Musical Salons In Nashville With New Musical Theater Nashville

The Johnny Mercer Foundation (JMF) is continuing to work with New Musical Theater Nashville (NMTN) running monthly gatherings for songwriters and playwrights in Nashville writing new musicals. Based on the successful JMF Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals, the evening salons are a peer to peer program. JMF's and NMTN's goal is to help establish and grow the musical theater writing community in the Nashville area.

The salon style evenings are akin to Nashville guitar pulls but focused on theater. Originally created by JMF Executive Vice President and Writer/Producer, Jonathan Brielle in partnership with Goodspeed Musicals, the JMF Writer Salons give professional writers an opportunity to read scenes and play new songs for feedback from their peers of emerging and award-winning writers. Past alums have shows on Broadway right now, including award winning writers Michael R. Jackson (A STRANGE LOOP) and the team of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (SIX).

"Nashville is home to so many great songwriters with natural instincts to write stories," cites Jonathan Brielle. "NMTN's founder, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman is a JMF Writers Grove alum, and together with Kira Stone, they create the right environment for a salon setting."

Overwhelmingly positive feedback back from the first three trial sessions has encouraged the approval of six more months of meetings. Here is what inaugural members are saying about their experience.

"More than a forum for sharing, it's the only organization that connects the community of musical theatre writers in Nashville with each other, creating spontaneous collaborations and unexpected friendships from each week's in-person gathering. NMTN meets a need and both serves and builds a community that would otherwise not have a way to connect."

- Chris Rayis

"It was so wonderful to meet like-minded musical theatre writers in Nashville and share our work together. I had no idea there were so many of us! These meetings provided not only helpful artistic feedback but also belonging and support that I think we're all needing."

-Natalie Rebecca Lovejoy

"Finding writers specifically interested in Musical theatre is incredibly difficult and these sessions have been a chance to connect and learn from others in a way that I never got a chance to do in college. It was an open space with amazing writers willing to share their knowledge and wisdom openly and without fear of judgement."

-Mitch Beard

All JMF Writers Salons will be held at TMP Studios: 630 Rundle Ave, Nashville, TN 37210. For scheduling details please write to: jdwtieman@gmail.com. Writers are encouraged to attend and/or participate on a first come, first serve basis. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month with dates scheduled for January 17, February 21, March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 20.

The mission of the Johnny Mercer Foundation is to support the discipline of songwriting in the tradition of the Great American Songbook as exemplified by the life and work of the legendary Johnny Mercer: lyricist, composer, performer, collaborator and producer. The Foundation continues Johnny's legacy by partnering with individuals and organizations dedicated to celebrating and nourishing the disciplines he mastered and the causes he and his wife Ginger Mercer championed. JMF has created a number of dynamic creative joint ventures with several prestigious institutions to facilitate its goals including: the Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals; Accentuate the Positive Programs (New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta); the Musical Theater Program at New Jersey Performing Arts Center; Georgia State University Fellowship Program; the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project with Northwestern University and the Johnny Mercer Archives at Georgia State University. In addition, JMF also supports the Braille Institute (Johnny Mercer Youth and Adult Choirs). With the abundance of Nashville writers creating new musicals, JMF and NMTN will hold monthly meetings at TMP Studios, owned and operated by choreographer, Tosha Marie. Please visit the Johnny Mercer Foundation website.

New Musical Theatre Nashville's mission is to actively support the creation of musical theater in Nashville by creating space for an all-embracing community of musical theatre writers. Douglas Waterbury-Tieman attended Belmont University as a Musical Theatre major from 2008-2012. After graduation he moved with his wife Annabelle Fox, to NYC to pursue theater careers, which were paused by Covid in 2020 when they both returned to Nashville their home. "Given that country music is as much a story driven genre as musical theater, Nashville is a natural setting for the synthesis of the two musical worlds," according to Douglas.

For more information please contact: jdwtieman@gmail.com.



Rising Country Star Jarvis Redd To Perform At CMA Festival 2023 Photo
Rising Country Star Jarvis Redd To Perform At CMA Festival 2023
On the Eve of being cast to appear in his Hollywood debut movie 'Athena Saves Christmas' directed by Josh Webber, quickly rising country singer Jarvis Redd revealed his official invitation from the 50th CMA Festival to perform in Nashville this coming June.
Tennessee Playwrights Studio Announces The TPS 2023 Virtual Reading Festival Photo
Tennessee Playwrights Studio Announces The TPS 2023 Virtual Reading Festival
Tennessee Playwrights Studio has announced the TPS 2023 Virtual Reading Festival, January 21-23 and February 2-4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. CST.
OZ Arts Nashville Announces 2023 Spring Season Featuring Artists From Around the Worl Photo
OZ Arts Nashville Announces 2023 Spring Season Featuring Artists From Around the World
Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville is giving the city a unique window on the world in its expansive Spring season of groundbreaking performances featuring some of the world's most influential artists at the forefront of dance, music, theater, and multimedia.
Nashville Ballet to Highlight Stories of Music Citys Past in ANTHOLOGY this February Photo
Nashville Ballet to Highlight Stories of Music City's Past in ANTHOLOGY this February
 Nashville Ballet will continue their 2022-23 season and kick off the new year with the world premiere of Anthology. Conceptualized by Emmy Award-winning Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, Anthology will highlight unexplored stories of Music City’s past. Inspired by his passion for community, music, and movement, Anthology will be Vasterling’s final world premiere as Artistic Director of the company. 

More Hot Stories For You


Tennessee Playwrights Studio Announces The TPS 2023 Virtual Reading FestivalTennessee Playwrights Studio Announces The TPS 2023 Virtual Reading Festival
January 10, 2023

Tennessee Playwrights Studio has announced the TPS 2023 Virtual Reading Festival, January 21-23 and February 2-4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. CST.
OZ Arts Nashville Announces 2023 Spring Season Featuring Artists From Around the WorldOZ Arts Nashville Announces 2023 Spring Season Featuring Artists From Around the World
January 10, 2023

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville is giving the city a unique window on the world in its expansive Spring season of groundbreaking performances featuring some of the world's most influential artists at the forefront of dance, music, theater, and multimedia.
Nashville Ballet to Highlight Stories of Music City's Past in ANTHOLOGY this FebruaryNashville Ballet to Highlight Stories of Music City's Past in ANTHOLOGY this February
January 10, 2023

 Nashville Ballet will continue their 2022-23 season and kick off the new year with the world premiere of Anthology. Conceptualized by Emmy Award-winning Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, Anthology will highlight unexplored stories of Music City’s past. Inspired by his passion for community, music, and movement, Anthology will be Vasterling’s final world premiere as Artistic Director of the company. 
Frist Art Museum Presents Work By Multi-Media Artist Otobong NkangaFrist Art Museum Presents Work By Multi-Media Artist Otobong Nkanga
January 5, 2023

The Frist Art Museum presents Otobong Nkanga: Gently Basking in Debris, an exhibition of paintings, tapestries, drawings, video, sculpture, and more that make metaphorical connections between the landscape and human body.
Frist Art Museum Presents OTOBONG NKANGA: GENTLY BASKING IN DEBRISFrist Art Museum Presents OTOBONG NKANGA: GENTLY BASKING IN DEBRIS
January 4, 2023

The Frist Art Museum presents Otobong Nkanga: Gently Basking in Debris, an exhibition of tapestries, drawings, video, sculpture, and more that make metaphorical connections between the landscape and human body.
share