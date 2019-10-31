Stoney's Chris Lowden and Jeff 'Toad' Higginbotham Team With Pathfinder Management's Jim Della Croce to Manage Tony Jackson

Long time Tony Jackson manager, Jim Della Croce has joined forces with Stoney's founder and president, Chris Lowden and Stoney's Jeff "Toad" Higginbotham to form Stoney's-Pathfinder Management. The partners have offices in Nashville at RCA Studios, Las Vegas and on the east coast in Delaware Water Gap, PA just outside of New York City.



Together the team will manage country singing star Tony Jackson. With over 67 million views and 1.15 million shares on social media, solid touring schedule, critical acclaim and regular Grand Ole Opry appearances, Jackson has carved out a unique niche in country's new traditional landscape.



"I couldn't be more excited about joining Tony's team. What an incredible voice and performer, let alone human being," beams Lowden, "I'm honored to walk in the path that Donna [Donna Dean Stevens] and Jim paved and looking forward to a very bright future," he concludes.



"Donna Dean Steven's and I have had the pleasure of collaborating for several years on multiple projects, and our Tony Jackson co-management/label and production partnership was a highlight. It was important for me to team with someone who shared our passion for Tony and represent him in that same spirit, and Chris and Toad were the perfect fit. I worked with them for several years and value their talents and hope to share the same level of positivity that I did with Donna as Tony's star continues to rise," declares Della Croce.



"I am so looking forward to continue sharing Tony Jackson's story with everyone via social and Country AF Radio. Being a part of the Tony Jackson train is an honor and I personally can't wait until Tony Jackson becomes a household name," proclaims Toad.



Stoney's - Pathfinder Management is headquartered at Historic RCA Studios Suite #201 30 Music Square West Nashville, TN 37203. Chris Lowden chris@stoneys.com 702.435.2855, jim@pathfindermanagement.com 615.419.9989, toad@stoneys.com 702.476.4466.





