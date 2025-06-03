OZ Arts to Present Free Studio Presentation & Workshop With Rianto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville will welcome revered Indonesian choreographer Rianto to Nashville for a visit that includes a free demonstration of his fascinating performance style. Rianto's groundbreaking work bridges ancient traditions and contemporary expression, drawing on the captivating Central Javanese Lengger dance form and re-inventing it through a modern lens. In the special presentation and workshop, he will offer an intimate studio demonstration of his artistry, followed by a movement workshop open to movers of all levels. The free event takes place on Monday, June 9th at 7 p.m. at Global Education Center (Studio A) and is open to the public.

Originating in Central Java, Lengger dance is a traditional, cross-gender performance style that has developed over hundreds of years. Taught by masters and acclaimed worldwide, Rianto brings this ancient dance form into the now, challenging binary opposites and exploring the spaces between genders, customs, and spiritual states. He explores the relationship between his religious body, social body, political body, and traditional body. Currently, Rianto is researching cross-gender traditions and transgender performance across the Indonesian archipelago. His brief visit in Nashville follows a performance of his latest work Medium at the Center for Art & Performance at UCLA.

"OZ is delighted to have this opportunity to welcome the extraordinary Rianto to Nashville and introduce audiences to this fascinating performance style," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "We are always thrilled to have the chance to connect local artists and audiences with some of the leading artists creating contemporary performance around the world, and we are especially grateful to our colleagues at the Global Education Center for providing a home for this special community event."

Curious Nashville audiences are invited to learn more about Rianto's body of work and the Lengger dance form at the free event on June 9th. Following the studio demonstration, attendees can take part in a participatory workshop open to movers of all levels - observers also welcome.

The event will take place on Monday, June 9 at 7:00 p.m. at Global Education Center, Studio A, Free and open to the public.

About Rianto

Revered Indonesian choreographer and dancer Rianto is renowned for his acclaimed contemporary take on the Central Javanese form of Lengger: the traditional, cross-gender dance developed over hundreds of years. Rianto's work occupies a liminal space between male and female, human and non-human, conscious control and trance. He explores the relationship between his religious body, social body, political body, and traditional body. Currently, Rianto is researching cross-gender traditions and transgender performance across the Indonesian archipelago.

