In The Spotlight: Nashville School of the Arts' Ella Claybrooks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last in a six-part series: 2024 marks the tenth anniversary of the very first Nashville Musical Theatre Awards, which were presented for the first time in 2014, when 12 Middle Tennessee high school theater programs took part in the fledgling program founded by Mike Fernandez and Lipscomb University’s College of Entertainment and the Arts.

From that beginning, the program has grown into what is now known as The Spotlight Awards, an arts initiative of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, which – since 2017 – celebrates, supports and grows the artistry and diverse community of high school theatre programs in Tennessee while developing confidence, creativity, empathy and collaboration among schools.

This Saturday night, May 25, the latest group of students from schools throughout the region will gather at TPAC’s Andrew Jackson Hall – which is normally the site for the Broadway at TPAC series of touring shows (the most recent offering was Frozen, which closed May 18, and will be followed Hairspray, opening June 11) – for the presentation of the 2024 Spotlight Awards.

The two winners of the Outstanding Lead Performer Spotlight Awards in Nashville will travel later this summer to New York City to take part The Jimmy Awards and to compete for top honors, which recognizes the nation’s leading high school musical theater performers. In addition to The Spotlight Awards, Tennessee will be represented by top theatre students from The Orpheum Theatre in Memphis’ High School Musical Theatre Awards, Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre’s Marquee Awards and The Tivoli Theatres’ Jewel Awards in Chattanooga.

Today we continue our six-part series of interviews with the Spotlight Awards’ nominees for Outstanding Lead Performer, shining our BroadwayWorld Nashville spotlight on the talented young actors who will compete for the opportunity to represent Nashville, Middle Tennessee and TPAC at The Jimmy Awards.

Today our spotlight shines on Ella Claybrooks, a senior at Nashville School of the Arts, who won her Spotlight Award nomination for her performance as Alice in Bright Star. Ella will be attending The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) this fall, in pursuit of a BFA in Musical Theater.

This is your chance to get to know more about Ella before she takes the TPAC stage tomorrow night for The Spotlight Awards.

What has your SPOTLIGHT AWARDS experience been like so far? My involvement in Spotlight has been uplifting to say the least. It’s been filled with excitement, adrenaline and uncertainty at times. What I love about Spotlight is the intentionality the staff has in creating a safe environment where people can be themselves as well as push themselves through various mental barriers such as anxiety or fear. I was able to meet numerous kids who were so kind and energizing at the Spotlight intensive. The social aspect paired with the various ways Spotlight enhances audition and performance skills creates an unforgettable experience.

How did you become interested in theater and live performance? Well, my love for live performance largely stems from the fact that it is rooted in my family. Some of my core memories are of my family coming together for Saturday dinners at my grandmother’s house and singing around the table. My sister, Autumn, and I would often perform for each other, learning dances and writing songs. I loved the organic feeling live performances created. There was a distinct connection to life that I felt while performing that was almost irreplicable. As for theater specifically, my absolute favorite movie growing up was Dreamgirls (2006). Oh, I could not get enough of Eddie Murphy’s eccentricity or Jennifer Hudson’s gut-wrenching solos. I’m so grateful that I decided to pursue musical theater, learning the craft has been invigorating, and it keeps me motivated in life.

What, where and when was your first role and character? My first role was in my middle school’s production of the Addams Family in 2018. I got the part of Morticia, it was an absolute blast.

What is your theatrical goal? My theatrical goal is to effectively represent humans with my art. I want audiences to see real life inside the stories I help to create. I would like people to feel moved and inspired by what I put out, onstage and off. If I can be an example of how taking risks and being continual student of the arts can produce greatness, I’ll be happy.

Ella Claybrooks as Alice in Bright Star.

If you could play any role, in any show, what would you choose? If I could play any role, in any show, I would choose The Witch in Into the Woods. Firstly, my mom played her in high school, and I just think it would be a beautiful thing to connect with her on. Secondly, she’s such a dynamic character to experiment with, she’s funny, dramatic, and menacing. All around a great character. If I had absolutely no other reason, it’s Sondheim.

What’s been your most memorable theater experience so far? My most memorable theater experience not an isolated moment. My parents’ reaction to seeing Bright Star meant so much to me. My stepmom recorded my dad reminiscing on my performance and sent it to me one day, and someone caught my mom on video admiring me while I was onstage. Those were the biggest compliments I could have received on the show. It means so much that they love me and are proud of what the work I put into my character.

Who are your favorite actors I’m so inspired by Audra McDonald. Her voice is absolutely beautiful, and her acting is so memorizing. I love watching her interviews because she seems to carry herself with such grace, she’s been a role model for me from afar. Bernadette Peters also motivated me as a performer, she’s amazing, not much needs to be said. I must acknowledge Steven Pasquale, his voice is so emotional, it captivates me every time I hear it. Speaking of expressiveness, Lindsay Mendez has so much character, and her vocal technique is gorgeous.

What show that you’ve never seen would you most like to see live and onstage? That is a very hard question since I haven’t seen much. If I had to choose, I would like to see something classic, like Miss Saigon or Les Mis.

What’s next for you theatrically speaking? I’m going to be a part of a show this summer. After that, I’ll continue to grow as a performer at college!

About The Spotlight Awards: The Spotlight Awards are dedicated to supporting the talents, educational endeavors, and friendships of high school theatre students in Tennessee to build a strong and inclusive theatre community.

Every year Tennessee high school theatre programs can apply to participate in the three-part program comprised of achievement recognition, exclusive learning opportunities, and community building. Events and opportunities offered throughout the year are designed to help students and directors hone their skills and advance their understanding of the craft. Schools can participate in the Adjudication Level to have a panel of arts professionals attend each school’s musical and provide feedback on the performance. Schools receive awards that honor achievements in performance, technical and creative categories.

TPAC’s membership in The Broadway League allows the two Spotlight Award Outstanding Lead Performer winners to attend The Jimmy Awards in New York City, a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools.

Comments