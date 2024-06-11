Knoxville Opera and NATS to Present Tenor Lawrence Brownlee at the Tennessee Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Knoxville Opera and the National Association of Teachers of Singing Conference will host world-renowned tenor Lawrence Brownlee at the Tennessee Theatre on Saturday, June 29th at 8:00 PM. This collaboration between Knoxville Opera and NATS promises an extraordinary evening celebrating vocal excellence.

Lawrence Brownlee is a leading figure in opera, both as a singer on the world's top stages, and as a voice for activism and diversity in the industry. Captivating audiences and critics around the globe, he has been hailed as "an international star in the Bel Canto operatic repertory" (The New York Times), "one of the world's leading Bel Canto stars" (The Guardian), and "one of the most in-demand opera singers in the world today" (NPR).

Later this month, Brownlee, joined by pianist Kevin J. Miller, will enchant audiences with a repertoire centered around his most recent Grammy-nominated project, "Rising", which celebrates poetry from the Harlem Renaissance and includes commissioned works from current leading African-American composers. With its fusion of classical mastery and contemporary relevance, this concert promises an evening of unparalleled musical brilliance and cultural significance. It is an extraordinary event that cannot be missed.

Event Details:

Location: Tennessee Theatre

Date & Time: Saturday, June 29 at 8pm

Admission: Ticketed Event

https://knoxvilleopera.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S4U00000sspzzUAA

For additional information about this concert and to stay updated on event details, please visit https://www.knoxvilleopera.org/lawrence-brownlee.

