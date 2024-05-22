In The Spotlight: Coffee County High School's Alyssa Freeze

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fourth in a six-part series: 2024 marks the tenth anniversary of the very first Nashville Musical Theatre Awards, which were presented for the first time in 2014, when 12 Middle Tennessee high school theater programs took part in the fledgling program founded by Mike Fernandez and Lipscomb University’s College of Entertainment and the Arts.

From that beginning, the program has grown into what is now known as The Spotlight Awards, an arts initiative of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, which – since 2017 – celebrates, supports and grows the artistry and diverse community of high school theatre programs in Tennessee while developing confidence, creativity, empathy and collaboration among schools.

This Saturday night, May 25, the latest group of students from schools throughout the region will gather at TPAC’s Andrew Jackson Hall – which is normally the site for the Broadway at TPAC series of touring shows (the most recent offering was Frozen, which closed May 18, and will be followed Hairspray, opening June 11) – for the presentation of the 2024 Spotlight Awards.

The two winners of the Outstanding Lead Performer Spotlight Awards in Nashville will travel later this summer to New York City to take part The Jimmy Awards and to compete for top honors, which recognizes the nation’s leading high school musical theater performers. In addition to The Spotlight Awards, Tennessee will be represented by top theatre students from The Orpheum Theatre in Memphis’ High School Musical Theatre Awards, Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre’s Marquee Awards and The Tivoli Theatres’ Jewel Awards in Chattanooga.

Today we continue our six-part series of interviews with the Spotlight Awards’ nominees for Outstanding Lead Performer, shining our BroadwayWorld Nashville spotlight on the talented young actors who will compete for the opportunity to represent Nashville, Middle Tennessee and TPAC at The Jimmy Awards.

Today’s spotlight is focused on Alyssa Freeze, a senior at Coffee County High School, who garnered Spotlight Award attention for her performance as Janet Van De Graff in The Drowsy Chaperone. This fall, Alyssa begins her college career at Nashville’s Lipscomb University.

Here is your chance to get to know Alyssa better, ahead of her performance this Saturday night at The Spotlight Awards.

What has your SPOTLIGHT AWARDS experience been like so far? It has provided me with the opportunity to grow, not only as a performer, but as a person as well. It has also allowed me to be a part of a community that encourages one another and their growth. I’ve been fortunate enough to attend the Outstanding Lead Intensive for the last three years where I’ve been able to learn from professionals in the industry and meet many of my peers who are as passionate about theater as I am. I am so grateful for this organization and all that it gives to our community.

How did you become interested in theater and live performance? At age three, my grandmother took me to see a performance of Suessical at our local community theatre. I looked up at her and told her that “I want to do that one day.” The rest is history

What, where and when was your first role and character? After some junior performances with our local Wee Actors Guild, my first full production was Jessie in Annie Get Your Gun at South Jackson Civic Center. I was seven years old.

What is your theatrical goal? My ultimate goal is to be able to do what I love for a living, and for me that is theater and performing. The fact that we, as actors, have the outlet to do this and call it our job is more rewarding than any amount of fame or money ever could be.

Alyssa Freeze as Janet Van de Graff in

The Drowsy Chaperone

If you could play any role, in any show, what would you choose? Cassie in A Chorus Line is my ultimate dream role. I just have a huge emotional connection to her and to be able to perform the iconic number “Music and the Mirror” would be a dream.

What’s been your most memorable theater experience so far? Over the last summer, I had the opportunity to be a part of Bright Star at the Arts Center of Cannon County. Every part of this production was so wonderful. I learned so much as an actress and I met some of my dearest friends through this cast. The message of this show is so beautiful and it was one that I needed more than I could have ever known.

Who are your favorite actors? A huge inspiration to me is Sutton Foster. I grew up listening to her cast albums and have always looked up to her. Some of my other favorites include Mandy Patinkin, Chita Rivera, Joel Grey and Alex Newell.

What show that you’ve never seen would you most like to see live and onstage? I would really love to see a live production of Gypsy. I love the soundtrack and I would love to be in the room to experience a performance of “Rose’s Turn” live with all of the emotion.

What’s next for you theatrically speaking? Over the summer, I am in two local musicals. I will be performing in The Music Man as Zaneeta Shinn and in Mean Girls Teen Version as Regina George. This upcoming fall, I will begin pursuing my BFA in Musical Theatre at Lipscomb University.

About The Spotlight Awards: The Spotlight Awards are dedicated to supporting the talents, educational endeavors, and friendships of high school theatre students in Tennessee to build a strong and inclusive theatre community.

Every year Tennessee high school theatre programs can apply to participate in the three-part program comprised of achievement recognition, exclusive learning opportunities, and community building. Events and opportunities offered throughout the year are designed to help students and directors hone their skills and advance their understanding of the craft. Schools can participate in the Adjudication Level to have a panel of arts professionals attend each school’s musical and provide feedback on the performance. Schools receive awards that honor achievements in performance, technical and creative categories.

TPAC’s membership in The Broadway League allows the two Spotlight Award Outstanding Lead Performer winners to attend The Jimmy Awards in New York City, a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools.

