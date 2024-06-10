Photos: Tracy Lawrence Takes Over Ascend Amphitheater With Sold-Out 'Tracy Lawrence And Friends'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country music legend and philanthropist Tracy Lawrence brought the house down Saturday night (6/8) at Ascend Amphitheater with his star-studded, sold-out CMA Fest show “Tracy Lawrence and Friends.” The night, which sold out within a few hours of onsale, saw performances and collaborations by Lawrence, Riley Green, Chris Young, Maddie & Tae, Priscilla Block, RaeLynn, Charles Esten, opener Kasey Tyndall and surprise guests Randy Houser and Lee Greenwood.

Houser surprised Lawrence midway through the show with a giant plaque commemorating one billion career streams, driven by some of his biggest hits including “Paint Me A Birmingham,” “Time Marches On,” “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” “Sticks and Stones” and more. The massive achievement and sold-out show comes just one day after the release of his new EP Out Here In It, his first body of work in three years. The six-track collection features cuts from some of Nashville's hottest songwriters including Rodney Clawson, Devin Dawson, Jacob Durrett, Wyatt McCubbin, Lee Thomas Miller, Ernest Keith Smith and more. With 13M albums sold and 18 No.1 singles to his name, Lawrence proves he still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

ABOUT TRACY LAWRENCE:

With 13M albums sold and 18 No.1 singles, Tracy Lawrence has solidified his status as a cornerstone of Country music for more than thirty years. Even as he continues to release music and tour, the CMA and ACM award winner's ambitions have also extended to numerous media and charity projects. In recent years, Lawrence has hosted the radio show “Honky Tonkin' with Tracy Lawrence,” which currently airs in more than 170 markets. His interest in working with younger artists and being able to explore different topics led to the “TL's Road House” podcast, which has featured guests such as HARDY, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and more.

Over three decades into his decorated career, Lawrence's legacy continues to evolve. Recently wrapping Riley Green's Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour on top of his first-ever headlining show at the Ryman, he is poised for a monumental year ahead. After revisiting his catalog with the Hindsight 2020 Vol 1, 2 , and 3 and Live at Billy Bob's Texas albums, Lawrence just released his Out Here In It EP, available everywhere now. Meanwhile, Lawrence continues to uphold his commitment to helping those in need across Middle Tennessee and beyond with his Mission: Possible non-profit committed to serving the homeless. From its humble beginnings cooking Thanksgiving dinners for the Nashville Rescue Mission to frying over 84K turkeys to date, the organization has raised more than $1M for those in need. In recognition of his philanthropic efforts, Lawrence was honored with the 2023 CRS Humanitarian Award.

Check out the photos from the show below!



Tracy Lawrence and Riley Green Photo credit: Hayley Gjertsen

Tracy Lawrence and Chris Young Photo credit: Hayley Gjertsen

Tracy Lawrence 1B streams plaque Photo credit: Marisa Taylor

Tracy Lawrence and Maddie & Tae Photo credit: Hayley Gjertsen

Tracy Lawrence and Riley Green 2 Photo credit: Hayley Gjertsen

Tracy Lawrence and Maddie & Tae 2 Photo credit: Hayley Gjertsen

