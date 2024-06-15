Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2024

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

By: Jun. 15, 2024
Click Here for More on Talking Tonys
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



Whether portrayed as a dream ballet, a high-engery hip-hop number, or a rousing tap break, choreography is a huge part of what makes musical theatre singularly sensational. Dance makes Broadway Broadway, and the work of seven choreographers in particular has been deemed especially spectacular this Tonys season.

Watch as we chat with: Camille A. Brown (Hell's Kitchen), Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb (Water for Elephants), Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman (The Outsiders), and Justin Peck (Illinoise).

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.








Videos