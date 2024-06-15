Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2024

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Whether portrayed as a dream ballet, a high-engery hip-hop number, or a rousing tap break, choreography is a huge part of what makes musical theatre singularly sensational. Dance makes Broadway Broadway, and the work of seven choreographers in particular has been deemed especially spectacular this Tonys season.

Watch as we chat with: Camille A. Brown (Hell's Kitchen), Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb (Water for Elephants), Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman (The Outsiders), and Justin Peck (Illinoise).

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.