Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actors Bridge Ensemble's World Premiere Production of Alicia Haymer's HEAVY

Sublime Skills of Heavyweight Actors Bring Haymer's Characters to Richly Emotional Life Onstage

Apr. 15, 2023  

Actors Bridge Ensemble's World Premiere Production of Alicia Haymer's HEAVY

When the history of live theater performance in Nashville, post-pandemic, is written sometime in the future, it's highly likely there will be a chapter dedicated to and inspired by the significance of the artistry of Alicia Haymer, the actor/director/playwright who grew up in Nashville and whose impact on local theater goes all the way back to her childhood.

And since I am likely to be the one to compile such a volume, you may rest assured there will be a laudatory examination of the impact she's made on Nashville theater, whether through her superb direction of such shows as School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (for which she won a First Night Award for outstanding director in 2023), her sublime performances in Nashville Repertory Theatre's productions of Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline or August Wilson's Fences (both of which provided audiences with stellar examples of her devastatingly subtle acting skills), or with the world premiere production of her play Heavy (which she wrote, directed and stars in), presented by Actors Bridge Ensemble and now onstage at the Actors Bridge Studio at Darkhorse Theatre through April 23.

Haymer's director's note for the Heavy playbill reminds audiences that she started work on the play five years ago, during what has become apparent in the intervening years as a seismic shift in American culture and politics, in general, and most particularly in the Nashville theater scene. Inspired by people she grew up loving, venerating and respecting, Haymer's Heavy is at once very personal, yet distinctly universal. She relates the story of a family torn apart by hurt feelings, moments of loss and despair and the recognition that oftentimes life just doesn't go as planned.

She describes her play as "a love letter to my childhood, my neighborhood and my family," although it's not based upon real events, "but heavily influenced by real people that I love dearly." In doing so, she establishes herself as a playwright of startling vision, creative stature and awesome promise.

Clearly, the play Haymer has written - and which prompted her opening night audience to rise for an extended standing ovation at the end - remains thoroughly and heartbreakingly personal. There is an unmistakable warmth among the various characters, even as the frosty chill of interfamilial discord is obvious throughout. Perhaps most striking about Haymer's exquisitely written script is the ring of honesty that pervades the scant 75 minutes of the playing time and the unsettling, if stunning, authenticity of her richly developed dialogue.

Set in a close-knit neighborhood in which three children (their ages are never confirmed, but Alaya Walton as Shelly, Nikki Staggs as Samaira and Josh Inocalla as Jody are so focused and believable, they seem ageless) are dealing with their own drama: the often misunderstood and sometime bullied Samaira, who is Muslim, and her parents are planning a move from the South to Michigan, where opportunity and a more welcoming circle of friends and acquaintances await. Shelly and Josh, seeking some way to keep Samaira's family from moving, tentatively approach Penny (played with confidence, flair and a resolute sense of who she is by the incandescent Nina Webster), whom they believe to be the neighborhood witch or mystic, in search of a potion or spell that can help them convince the universe to keep Samaira protected in their circle of abiding friendship and innocence.

To do so, however, means they must go against the teachings and the remonstrations of Shelly's over-protective and stern, yet clearly loving grandmother Goldie (portrayed with a sense of maternal severity, seriousness and all-knowing wisdom by Haymer herself), who refuses to engage in even cursory or polite conversation with "Miss Witches," telling her in no uncertain terms to mind her own business.

There is one character, however, who urges the two women to bury the hatchet and to refute that which has driven them apart: Goldie's son Junior (played by Shawn Whitsell), a former Marine suffering from stultifying PTSD, driven to drink by his own war experiences and the unspoken fear that plagues any American man who is perceived as guilty of something, anything, because he is Black in a racist society. The role gives Whitsell, another of Nashville theater's most prolific and beloved artists, the opportunity to show off his considerable acting skills.

There is so much more in Heavy that resonates with audiences and rather than spoil it for those of you planning to see the show in its two weekend run at Actors Bridge Studio, I will only mention that during the final scene - compelling, emotional, heartrending and breathtakingly potent - I had to suppress the sobs engendered by the heartfelt imagery created by Haymer in her script and brought to life so vividly by her, Whitsell and Webster. Twelve hours later, I am still moved to tears by the mere thought of what I witnessed.

The production's aesthetic is perfect for Haymer's play, with scenic director Paul Gatrell providing a spectacular view of a very specific place in time, beautifully lit by Leah Spurlock's lighting design. Dee Benn dresses the characters perfectly, capturing the very essence of each character expressed in Haymer's script.

With only two weekends, your chances to see Heavy are rather limited, but stop what you are doing now and reach out to see if there are any tickets left for the run. It's truly a transformative experience.

Heavy. By Alicia Haymer. Directed by Alicia Haymer. Produced by Vali Forrister. Stage managed by Kat Tierney-Smith and Daryn Jackson. Presented by Actors Bridge Ensemble, at Darkhorse Theater, Nashville. Through Sunday, April 23. For further details, go to www.actorsbridge.org. Running time: 75 minutes, with no intermission.



Frist Art Museum Presents Exhibition Exploring The Guitars Place In American Art And Socie Photo
Frist Art Museum Presents Exhibition Exploring The Guitar's Place In American Art And Society
The Frist Art Museum presents Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art, the first exhibition to explore the instrument's symbolism in American art from the early 19th century to the present.
Friday 5(+1): Shelby Anderson & Mike Wargo of THE DATE Photo
Friday 5(+1): Shelby Anderson & Mike Wargo of THE DATE
Playhouse 615 hosts a workshop production of Zach Leon’s musical The Date this weekend, April 14-16. Located at 11920 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, Playhouse 615 is the latest theatrical endeavor by Joel Meriwether and Ann Street Kavanaugh. Leon’s The Date stars Shelby Anderson and Mike Wargo. A staged reading of Leon’s Buke’s Island was presented in March at Café Coco.
Source One Five Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For GUYS & DOLLS In C Photo
Source One Five Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For GUYS & DOLLS In Concert
Source One Five Theatre Company announces cast and creative team for GUYS & DOLLS IN CONCERT. Performances will be June 9th & 10th at 7 pm, and June 11th at 2 pm. Performances will be at the Independence High School Performing Arts Center in Thompson's Station, TN.
Frist Art Museum Presents STORIED STRINGS: THE GUITAR IN AMERICAN ART Photo
Frist Art Museum Presents STORIED STRINGS: THE GUITAR IN AMERICAN ART
The Frist Art Museum presents Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art, the first exhibition to explore the instrument's symbolism in American art from the early nineteenth century to the present.

From This Author - Jeffrey Ellis

Jeffrey Ellis is a Nashville-based writer, editor and critic, who's been covering the performing arts in Tennessee for more than 35 years. In 1989, Ellis and his partner l... (read more about this author)


Friday 5(+1): Shelby Anderson and Mike Wargo from THE DATEFriday 5(+1): Shelby Anderson and Mike Wargo from THE DATE
April 13, 2023

Playhouse 615 hosts a workshop production of Zach Leon’s musical The Date this weekend, April 14-16. Located at 11920 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, Playhouse 615 is the latest theatrical endeavor by Joel Meriwether and Ann Street Kavanaugh. Leon’s The Date stars Shelby Anderson and Mike Wargo. A staged reading of Leon’s Buke’s Island was presented in March at Café Coco.
Review: Outstanding Performances Highlight MTSU Theatre's All-Too-Brief Run of Kander and Ebb's Timeless CABARETReview: Outstanding Performances Highlight MTSU Theatre's All-Too-Brief Run of Kander and Ebb's Timeless CABARET
April 9, 2023

To be certain, Cabaret (in every iteration I have ever seen), represents the awesome power of live theater to challenge preconceived notions while creating a world audiences can only visit when in the thrall of a talented cast of actors inspired to indulge in fantasy while maintaining an earthbound realism that illuminates the human condition at any possible time in human history.
Review: 'Stylish, Sophisticated and Uproariously Fun' PRIDE AND PREJUDICE At Lipscomb University TheatreReview: 'Stylish, Sophisticated and Uproariously Fun' PRIDE AND PREJUDICE At Lipscomb University Theatre
April 8, 2023

Confidently directed by Beki Baker, in a stylish and rather sophisticated production led by two of Lipscomb Theatre’s finest – Victoria Griffin as Lizzy Bennet and Bryce Dunn as Mr. Darcy – Pride and Prejudice is clearly one of the most entertaining and quite joyful productions we’ve seen since the pandemic has loosened its grip on theater and allowed a return to near-normalcy stagewise.
Review: Superb Performances Highlight Nashville Repertory Theatre's THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIMEReview: Superb Performances Highlight Nashville Repertory Theatre's THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
April 2, 2023

The power of theater to transform lives and to transport audiences to worlds perhaps unknown to them is no more profoundly felt than in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, the play by Simon Stephens based upon the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon. Now concluding its run at the Andrew Johnson Theatre at Nashville’s Tennessee Performing Arts Center, in a satisfying production directed by Micah-Shane Brewer for Nashville Repertory Theatre, the story’s emotional heft and provocative storyline is representative of theater that audiences can appreciate deeply and from which they can learn the unexpected.
Review: Belmont University Musical Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Showcases Students' Immense TalentsReview: Belmont University Musical Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Showcases Students' Immense Talents
April 1, 2023

Can you recall way, way back to 1991 when the Disney animated film version of Beauty and the Beast was first released? Well, even if you can’t, I certainly can remember how every theater aficionado I knew was exulting about the wondrous work and how it should be made into a live stage musical. In fact, it appeared that every film and theater critic worth his or her salt was noting the worthiness of such a transfer from film to stage.
share