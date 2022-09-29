Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

O CHRISTMAS TEA: A BRITISH COMEDY Comes to Ontario This Holiday Season

With over 100,000 tickets sold since 2013, the beloved duo bring their unique and charming style of comedy to Ontario for the first time.

Register for Montreal News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  
O CHRISTMAS TEA: A BRITISH COMEDY Comes to Ontario This Holiday Season

From the unbridled imagination of beloved British comedy duo James & Jamesy comes the rollicking holiday comedy O Christmas Tea. With over 100,000 tickets sold since 2013, the beloved duo bring their unique and charming style of comedy to Ontario for the first time.

Reminiscent of classic British pantos, O Christmas Tea is rich in wordplay, comic physicality, and cleverly crafted interactive elements; yet it is James & Jamesy's boundless imagination and endearing chemistry that provide the real magic and heart of this play.

"The Christmas season is a magical time of year that brings people of all ages together; a time when we are encouraged to dream big, embrace imagination, and celebrate a childlike excitement for merriment," explains Alastair Knowles (Jamesy), the eccentric half of the award-winning duo.

Tickets for all tour dates and further information at OChristmasTea.com

As the curtain rises on the duo's Christmas tea party, the pair plunge into a debate on the relevance of imagination in an adult world.

Embodying optimism and generosity, Jamesy's Christmas wish for enough tea to serve the entire world is answered in titanic-nay, Biblical!-proportions. What ensues is an adventure through a world filled with tea, where reality and imagination are wonderfully intertwined, and the audience find themselves completely caught up-nay, immersed!-in the action. With the help of the audience, the duo find innovative and hilarious solutions to stay afloat as they try to make their way back home.

Redefining immersive theatre, these masters of physical comedy-with over 20 comedy awards to their name-bring their audience on a jolly escapade with surprising depth in this joyous celebration of friendship at Christmas.

Grab your teacups! (Nay, your tickets!)


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


The Molinari To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Special ConcertThe Molinari To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Special Concert
September 29, 2022

To launch its Twentieth and Beyond series, the Molinari Quartet, whose reputation is well known both at home and abroad, is hosting the anniversary-concert The Molinari @ 25, October 14 at 7:30 PM, at the concert hall of the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal.
National Theatre School of Canada Receives Historic $1.5M Donation from The Slaight Family FoundationNational Theatre School of Canada Receives Historic $1.5M Donation from The Slaight Family Foundation
September 28, 2022

The National Theatre School of Canada received a $1.5M donation from the Slaight Family Foundation — the largest in the School’s 62 year history. NTS is one of 22 nationally recognized beneficiaries who have received support as part of a $15M initiative by the Foundation to help revive the Canadian theatre industry post-pandemic.
HARRY POTTER: A YULE BALL CELEBRATION To Make Its Worldwide Debut This Fall In Select CitiesHARRY POTTER: A YULE BALL CELEBRATION To Make Its Worldwide Debut This Fall In Select Cities
September 27, 2022

'Have you ever dreamt of attending the Yule Ball?' This fall, you are invited to the unique celebratory gathering, 'Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration', coming to select cities across the globe for the first time ever, all the way from Milan and Montreal to Houston and Mexico City with dates starting November 18 in the US.
CBC to Air THE PRETENDIANS This WeekCBC to Air THE PRETENDIANS This Week
September 25, 2022

Drew Hayden Taylor (Going Native, Cottagers & Indians, Searching for Winnetou, Mixed Blessings) and Paul Kemp (Nike’s Big Bet, Going Native, Cottagers & Indians, Searching for Winnetou of Paul Kemp Productions are pleased to present the documentary, The Pretendians, on The Passionate Eye, Friday, September 30 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem. No repeats planned at this time. 
Van Grimde Corps Secrets Presents MESSISVan Grimde Corps Secrets Presents MESSIS
September 22, 2022

Van Grimde Corps Secrets presents Messis, a webseries on the reconnection of humans to nature, accompanied by a platform giving access to behind the scenes of the creation and reflections behind the work. A rich artistic, scientific, and philosophical experience.