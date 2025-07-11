Izad Etemadi's LET ME EXPLAIN Plays The Capitol Theatre Port Hope

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Capitol Theatre Port Hope's Second Stage series continues this August with a limited run of Let Me Explain, a hilarious night of songs, satire and personal stories from acclaimed stage and screen actor Izad Etemadi (Come From Away, Orphan Black: Echoes/AMC, Settle Down/CBC).

Since 2014, Etemadi has written and starred in solo comedy shows that have sold out across the country. Let Me Explain was named by critics as one of the top 10 Toronto Theatre Productions in 2024.

Izad Etemadi has spent most of his life explaining himself to others-his ethnicity, his sexuality, the pronunciation of his name. But as an elder millennial dealing with back pain and digestive issues, he doesn't have the time or energy to keep explaining himself. Through jokes, songs, and deeply personal stories, this queer Iranian-Canadian immigrant who was born in Germany is going to attempt to explain his entire existence in sixty-ish minutes, so he never has to do it again. This is not a play. It's a theatrical comedy show.

Says Etemadi: "I'm so excited to bring Let Me Explain to Port Hope! This show is deeply personal to me but also so much fun. It's a mix of comedy, storytelling, and a bit of music that lets me share the full, messy, joyful truth of who I am. I can't wait to connect with new audiences, especially at the Capitol - a theatre company that is doing such incredible work on stage and off. There's nothing better than a room full of strangers laughing together, and maybe even crying a little, too."

A Green Light Arts' production, Let Me Explain is conceived, written, and performed by Izad Etemadi, developed and produced by Green Light Arts, directed by Matt White, produced by Carin Lowerison, with original lighting design by Paul Cegys, and original set design by Helen Yung.

Run Dates: Eight performances from August 12 to 17, 2025

Location: Capitol Theatre Port Hope (20 Queen St, Port Hope, ON)

Tickets from $35. Call the box office to find out more at 1-905-885-1071 or visit CapitolTheatre.com.

Recommended for 14+. This production contains mature themes and language, and features theatrical haze and flashing lights. Run time: 75 minutes, no intermission.

The Second Stage sponsor is Schmidt Law Legal Services.