Interview: Lauren Mariasoosay of HAMILTON at Salle Wilfred Pelletier, Place Des Arts

Lauren Mariasoosay is currently starring as Eliza Hamilton in the National Tour of Hamilton, running August 19 - September 7, 2025 at Salle Wilfred-Pelletier, Place des Arts, Montreal.

Tell me about your journey into the arts?

I loved musicals even from a young age. I played that 1980’s CATS VHS until the tape tangled up itself. I started dancing when I was about 3 years old. So I had been dancing and acting for quite a long time before I was introduced to singing when I went to university. I sort of always had a compass within me that pointed here, I just had to believe in it.

How did working at the Disneyland Resort prepare you for your first National Tour?

It was the most educational gig I could have ever asked for! I started there when I was 18, and I was young and green surrounded by these incredibly wise Broadway vets. It helped pay my way through college, brought me a wealth of knowledge about the business side of it all, and introduced me to so many co workers who taught me the ropes. I was a principal vocalist in multiple shows as well as a dance swing for another. However, nothing can really prepare you for being in CATS, let alone being an onstage principle swing for one.

Has being part of such an impactful show like Hamilton changed your mindset aboutdiversity in the arts in N. America?

Things absolutely changed after Hamilton came along; suddenly people actually looked at us. Casting calls changed. Shows that were selected to move to Broadway changed. It was a catalyst for inclusive casting. The industry still has such a long way to go, but we are moving in the right direction.

What was your audition process like for Hamilton?

It was an absolute whirlwind. I was playing Catherine Parr in SIX the Musical at the time in Toronto, and I had to selftape for Eliza between shows. It was such a dream come true to see it come through my inbox, and I knew I had to make it just right. I coached it a few times with our music supervisor over at SIX, and then sent it off. After that I flew into New York for a callback on my day off from SIX where they narrowed it down to about 2-3 people per role in the room. We sang the entire packet they provided us, and did a short movement combo. I thought that would be it… but then when I landed back in Toronto to do the show, I ended up getting a zoom for the next day. After that I had one last in-person call in New York on a day off, where I got to workshop all of the material with multiple creatives, and when I touched back down in Toronto that same night, they called me and told me I got the job!

Looking ahead, what are your top 3 dream roles?

My ultimate dream role is Elphaba! My Best Friend Sav took me to see the show when we were kids. We even got a little picture in front of the poster posed like Elphaba and Galinda! All I could remember when I watched the show was just this overwhelming feeling of being seen for the first time in my life. To be understood as a little brown person living in America and connect with a character so deeply felt like the light went on. The performance felt so personal and real to me, even at such a young age. It changed my life. From then on, Elphaba became a goal of mine. I’d also absolutely love to play Eurydice in Hadestown and Megara in Hercules (if it ever mosies on over to the States from overseas)

Is there anything else you would like to add?

This is my third time visiting Montreal with a tour! The audiences are electric, the theatre facility is gorgeous, and the city is just a must-see. This is the first time Hamilton has come to Montreal so we are so incredibly excited to be here!

HAMILTON

When: August 19 - September 7, 2025

Where: Place des Arts, Salle Wilfred-Pelletier, 175 rue Sainte-Catherine, Montreal

Tickets are on sale at the Place des Arts box office

By phone 1.866.842.2112

Get yours online: placedesarts.com evenko.ca

Broadway Across Canada and evenko are pleased to present for the first time in Montreal, HAMILTON from August 19 to September 7 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts.



A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.



Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.



Scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.



The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.



The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.

For information on HAMILTON, visit: HamiltonMusical.com.

Follow HAMILTON on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X & TikTok @HamiltonMusical

Performance schedule:

August 19 to 22: 7:30pm

August 20 at 7:30pm (Opening Night)

August 23 and 24: 1pm and 7:30pm

August 26 to 29: 7:30pm

August 30 and 31: 1pm and 7:30pm

September 2 to 5: 7:30pm

September 6 and 7: 1pm and 7:30pm



Catch a glimpse of the musical HERE