Interview: 6 Questions with Katie Yeomans of MEAN GIRLS at Salle Wilfred-Pelletier, Place Des Arts

Yeomans is currently starring as Cady Heron in the 2nd National Tour of MEAN GIRLS, running April 22-27, 2025 at Salle Wilfred-Pelletier, Place des Arts, Montreal!

HANNIBAL: Tell me about your journey into the arts.

YEOMANS: For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved to play characters and tell stories. I was six years old when I started in youth theatre, along with ongoing dance classes. Through middle and high school, I performed in all my school shows and outside theatre programs. I’ve always felt at home on stage and in the arts community. By senior year of high school, I decided I wanted to be a professional actor. I did the whole Unifieds/college audition process, and ended up choosing Belmont University in my hometown of. Nashville. The four years in Belmont Musical Theatre not only gave me my BFA, but also meaningful relationships, experiences, and an understanding of what it means to be a well-rounded artist.

HANNIBAL: Were you familiar with MEAN GIRLS prior to auditioning/being cast?

YEOMANS: Yes, I was very familiar with MEAN GIRLS. I grew up watching the original film, then the musical came out while I was in college. I remember listening to the OBC recording and I would work on Cady’s songs in my voice lessons (inspired by the Erika Henningsen). I had the chance to see it on Broadway in 2019, then the First National Tour in 2022. I grew attached to the show and thought “Yes, I have to be a part of this!” and Cady Heron became a dream role.

HANNIBAL: Can you tell me a bit about your audition process?

YEOMANS: It’s crazy looking back at my journey with MEAN GIRLS, because it’s such a lesson of life’s timing. I submitted to the open virtual call of the First and Second National Tour, and didn’t hear anything…until a year after my second submission. Out of the blue, I received an in-person callback for Cady. Several months later, I got the offer to join the tour. My audition process taught me that life is unpredictable and you never know what doors will reopen, so trust the timing!

HANNIBAL: How has working on Norwegian Cruise Line prepared you for being on tour with MEAN GIRLS?

YEOMANS: Working on cruise ships has taught me so much, about both performing and life. One of the biggest ways it prepared me for the tou r was the travel aspect. I’ve been traveling for the last two years, so my entire life was already packed into two suitcases! Touring is a nomadic lifestyle with constant changes, so I was prepared for that.

HANNIBAL: Looking ahead, what are your top 3 dream roles?

YEOMANS: Wow, let’s see. Definitely Belle (BEAUTY AND THE BEAST), Clara (THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA), and, honestly, I would love to play young Judy Garland in an original musical!

HANNIBAL: Is there anything else you would like to add?

YEOMANS: Getting to be Cady Heron and share MEAN GIRLS with people across North America has been such a huge dream realized. Don’t give up on your dreams, keep manifesting and pushing. And come see the show!

MEAN GIRLS

When: April 22 - April 27, 2025

Where: Place des Arts, Salle Wilfred-Pelletier, 175 rue Sainte-Catherine, Montreal

Tickets are on sale at the Place des Arts box office

By phone 1.866.842.2112

Get yours online: placedesarts.com evenko.ca

MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award® winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw.



MEAN GIRLS opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.



Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



New York Magazine calls MEAN GIRLS “HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” Chicago Tribune said “Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business.” People Magazine calls the show “FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS – Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin’s songs keep the laughs coming!” The New York Daily News said MEAN GIRLS “TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE – the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy.” And, Entertainment Weekly calls it “A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!”

