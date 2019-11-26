WYO Theater Announces Holly Jolly Holiday Film Series

The WYO is excited to present the second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Film Series celebrating the best films of the Holiday season!

On Thursday December 12 at 6:30pm the series opens with a SNOW party - wear your favorite winter hat - and crowd favorite, White Christmas Sing-Along. On Friday December 13 at 6:30pm the series continues with the Will Ferrell Christmas comedy, ELF and an Ugly Sweater Party.

And on Saturday December 14, the series concludes with a pajama party and three holiday classics, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.

With tickets only $5 per person you can bring the whole family! Celebrate with the WYO this holiday season! Call the Box-Office at 307-672-9084 for more information or visit our website at wyotheater.com





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You